Hair Care: 4 easy ways to deal with HAIR FALL during winters

Does your hair shed more during the winters? Here are some easy ways to understand the reason behind it and tackle it. Check it out

When winter is around, do not get surprised if you start losing more hair than usual. The reason behind this is the fact that the dry and cold hair outside tends to suck the moisture out of your hair and scalp. This leads to the hair follicle becoming fragile and eventually breaking. We know that this is one of the most panic-inducing moments but, you need t to understand that hair loss during the winters is a normal occurrence. However, if you are suffering from dandruff or other skin issues, it is advised to see a professional.

Here are a few easy ways to stop hair fall during the season:

Oil Massage

The easiest ways to hydrate the scalp and nourish it is by having an oil massage. Apart from being extremely relaxing, oil massages help in restoring the lost moisture of the scalp and hair follicle. It also provides the hair with the right kind of proteins and fatty acids that will help fight the dry air during winters. Olive, almond, jojoba and coconut oils are the best to revive the natural moisture.

Use a different shampoo during winters

Shampoos are one of the most drying products you can use on your hair. The shampoos that work for you in summers might not always prove to be beneficial during winters. Instead, opt for mild shampoos and conditioners that save your hair from drying further.

Hair Masks

As important as masks are for the face, they are equally beneficial for the hair. A deep conditioning mask can deeply hydrate your hair and scalp which will prevent it for drying and breaking.

Ditch your heating tools

Heating tools like a curler or straightener can suck the moisture out of your hair strand which makes it dry and prone to hair loss. Ditch all your heating products for the season and you will see a considerable difference in the hair loss.

