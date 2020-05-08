Hair Care: 5 myths you should stop believing IMMEDIATELY for luscious locks

Here's the truth about all those hair care myths you have been believing for all those years.

There are many grandma's tales about hair. Brushing hair 100 times a day, cold water rinses trimming of hair, skipping conditioner and more are some ideas passed on to us by the elderly women in our family. But how many of them hold true and how many of them are just myths passed on without being verified or checked? Read on to know!

Myth: Oily and fine hair should skip conditioner

Truth: Wrong. Whether or not you have an oily scalp, conditioner is absolutely necessary for your hair. There are weightless conditioners that are available for those with oily hair. Skipping out on conditioner will do more harm than good to your hair.

Myth: Frequently trimming hair makes it grow faster

Truth: Trimming the hair only reduces the number of split ends on the hair. Ideally, hair grows a quarter inch every month whether you trim it or not. Trimming hair is a great option for getting rid of split ends but does nothing for hair growth.

Myth: using cold water on hair makes it shinier

Truth: Contrary to popular belief, using cold water will not close the cuticles on your head. Using cool water can help minimise the frizziness of the hair for it flattens down the hair. It does not close the cuticles or make hair shinier.

Myth: Stress causes grey hair

Truth: If this was the case, we'd have grey hair in school! Grey hair is genetic and hormonal in some cases. There is no scientific proof that stress turns hair grey. But it can make hair fall out more!

Myth: Brush your hair 100 times a day for healthy hair

Truth: Brushing hair no doubt helps in stimulating the scalp and distributing the natural oils across the hair. However, over doing it can cause breakage and even pulling out of the extremely weak and thin locks.

Which is the biggest myth about hiar you beleived? Let us know in the comment section below.

