Hair Care: Add THESE seeds to your diet if you want to improve hair growth

Healthy hair does not only require a good hair care routine, but it also requires a healthy diet which can nourish our hair and provide it with enough nutrients to promote hair growth and strengthen our hair and scalp.

A healthy diet plays an important role in our skincare and hair care routines. We are what we eat and when we eat unhealthy food it shows up on our skin and hair. The junk we consume plays an important role in the way our hair behaves and this is why it is very important to eat right if we want our hair to stay healthy and luscious. Most people turn to home remedies and hair care products when faced with hair damage but the best way to prevent hair damage and protect our hair is by nourishing it with a healthy diet which can provide our hair and scalp with adequate nutrients. But when it comes to having a nutrient-dense diet, the best thing is seeds. The right seeds can play a big role in the way our hair grow and improve the quality of our hair. This is why we need to know which seeds are best to add to our healthy hair diet.

1. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are packed with minerals and vitamins as well as fatty acids and phytosterols which can help reduce cholesterol. Adding black or white sesame seeds to your diet can improve your hair quality and promote healthy hair.

2. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. It is also a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins and minerals like zinc which are essential for hair growth. These seeds are also known to protect your hair from hair damage and from environmental toxins.

3. Pumpkin Seeds

These seeds are a rich source of minerals like zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper, iron and calcium and other vitamins which play a major role in hair health. Pumpkin seeds are also packed with proteins which help in strengthening our hair follicles and improve it's quality and reduce the scope of damage.

4. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and are rich in fiber and protein as well as minerals like magnesium. It also contains calcium and phosphorus which is important for our hair. Adding flaxseeds to your diet can make your hair strong and lustrous.

5. Fenugreek Seeds

Also known as methi seeds, these seeds are known to work wonders on our hair. They are packed with proteins and niacin, potassium and amino acids which promote hair growth and reduce hair breakage and hair fall. You can include fenugreek seeds in your diet or apply it topically.

6. Chia Seeds

These seeds make for a great snack but besides that, it is a source of nutrients like minerals and antioxidants and proteins which are important for healthy scalp and hair. Chia seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids which help improve our hair quality as well as our health.

