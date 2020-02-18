Hair Care: Check out the 5 benefits of using sesame oil for hair

Beautiful locks are a lot of work in a time where we do so much damage to our hair with all the products and styling but sesame oil is one natural ingredient that can undo all the damage and heal your hair.

Til seeds, also known as sesame seeds are known to be beneficial for our health. Sesame seed oil is also known to work wonders for your hair. They're known to have medicinal properties as well. Sesame seeds have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Sesame oil is known to have health benefits that make it an essential part of traditional healthcare. It is also an essential ingredient used in ayurvedic treatments. But beyond that, this oil also has beauty benefits. Sesame seed oil is known to be beneficial for the scalp and hair and nourishes your hair follicles. This oil has been around for a very long time and clearly our grandmoms knew the benefits it could provide our hair. Massaging some sesame oil in your scalp and hair was a common thing back in the day and was known to be beneficial for our hair. This oil is rich in vitamins and minerals which can nourish and strengthen your hair. This magic ingredient can be wonderful for your hair and if you're planning on using it, it's only fair to know all it's benefits.

Here are some benefits of using sesame oil for your hair.

1. All the stress, styling, product buildup, dirt and exposure to chemicals can lead to premature hair greying but sesame oil can help your hair hold or rather retain the colour and prevents greying.

2. Massaging your scalp with some sesame oil can improve blood circulation and nourish and strengthen your hair follicles from the roots. This can improve hair growth and reduce hair loss.

3. Sesame oil has antibacterial properties and can help treat fungal infections and hair problems like dandruff and head lice.

4. This oil can nourish your hair and soothe your scalp and hair follicles. It can soothe and cool your scalp and hair and nourish them. Sesame oil penetrates the hair and heals the damage done due to heat styling as well as dry hair and moisturises them.

5. Just like our skin our hair too needs protection from the harsh rays of the sun. The ultraviolet rays can also damage your hair and the best way to protect your hair is by using a natural hair protectant like sesame oil.

Credits :pinkvillapixabaypexel

