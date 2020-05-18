Hair care: Chia seeds hair masks will solve all hair problems and ensure thicker and shinier locks 

Pamper your locks at home with just two DIY remedies using Chia seeds!

Now that spas and salons are shut, most of us are struggling with our hair. Keeping our locks silky, frizz free and ensuring they look healthy without a spa session is getting tough. Lucky for us, there are a number of kitchen ingredients that also do the trick and help in conditioning the hair. Chia seeds are one of the tiniest super foods that are extremely beneficial for health and also help in ensuring we look our best!

Chia seeds are known to have keratin that is excellent for the hair cuticles and repairs damaged hair. Zinc also present in the seeds boosts shine and helps in new generations of hair growing. Check out 2 easy masks that will solve all your hair woes.

Chia seed hair mask for hair growth

This hair mask is known to strengthen the hair follicles, repair damaged hair and increase the elasticity of hair.

You will need:

1 spoon chia seeds

4 spoons coconut oil

1 spoon honey

Apple cider vinegar

Method:

Soak the chia seeds in water for 30 minutes.

Drain the water out and then mix the seeds well with the rest of your ingredients. Apply this mixture to your scalp.

Spread it to the rest of your hair from there.

Leave it on for at least 30 minutes.

Rinse off with shampoo.

Chia seed mask for damaged hair

This hair mask is known to bring back the shine in the hair and also strengthen the hair follicles.

You will need:

4 spoons chia seeds

1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar

Method:

Soak the chia seeds in water for at least 30 minutes.

Drain out the water and put the seeds in a bowl.

Add the vinegar to this and mash the two together to create a paste.

Apply this paste on your hair from roots to tip and leave on for at least half an hour.

Shampoo normally post this.

How do you use chia seeds for your hair? Let us know in the comment section below.

