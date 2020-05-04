Hair care: The definite guide on how to do a salon style hair spa at home for silky hair 

For salon-like silky smooth hair, there are easy ways to do a hair spa at home. Read on to know how!

Stepping out of the house for things like hair and pampering sessions, is no more the norm. Due to this, many have had to take self care, beauty, make up and grooming, all in their own hands. And while it can all be managed for a while, after that hair tends to get fizzy, rough and dry after not being pampered for a while. A relaxing hair massage once in a while does enough to pamper the tresses while also ensuring hair remains smooth, fizz free and in its best health. Want to get back your original silky, smooth hair? Learn how to pamper your locks by doing a hair spa at home by yourself!

Mask hair spa

1. Wet your hair so it is damp but not dripping with water.

2. Apply the hair spa mask generously on your hair from roots to tips.

3. Massage your scalp with your finger tips for about 15-20 minutes so that the roots absorb all the nutrients from the mask.

4. Take a warm towel and wrap your hair in it for a good 20-30 minutes. This will ensure your hair is sealed with the goodness of the mask.

You can also steam your hair for 20 minutes and then wrap it up.

5. Wash off with a mild shampoo but avoid using hot water.

Oil Hair spa

1. Pick an oil of your choice - coconut, almond, amla or oliv oil. Apply it generously on your scalp from roots to tips.

2. Let it stay on overnight. If you don't want to sleep with oily hair, steam your hair for 20 minutes so that all the nutrients are absorbed by your hair.

3. Wash off with your regular shampoo.

Voila! You have mastered the art of doing a salon-type hair spa at home, Relish your smooth, silky and voluminous locks and say goodbye to fizzy and dry hair.

Do this one every 15 days for best results.

