Hair Care: EASY ways to add volume to your thin and limp hair

Having thin and limp hair is a problem on its own but styling them is just difficult beyond measure. So, here we have easy ways you can add volume to your thin and limp hair this winter.

Hair care and styling are some of the most difficult things to deal with when you have a busy schedule. Second and third-day greasy hair is hard to deal on its own but, when your mane just starts acting up and looks thin and limp, that is when the real test of patience starts. Even if it is not greasy, some people are just born with thin hair and ask them about the kind of struggle they go through to make them look voluminous. So, we did a little research of our own and here we have some full-proof ways to tackle thin and limp hair.

Switch up your hair part

Parting your hair in a single part for months together can make your hair fall flat. Switch your hair partition and you can instantly see the kind of volume it adds to your hair. We know you like to part your hair a certain way, but, switching it up every now and then will also make sure you do not get a bald spot.

Layer it up

This is one of the oldest tricks in the beauty book and there’s no denying that! Try going for a haircut and opt for layers. This will add bulky layered ends making it the perfect solution for thin and limp hair.

Tease the roots

You can instantly add volume to your hair by teasing a bit around the roots. Backcombing is one of the best ways to add volume when you are in a hurry and have no time for a mature, time-consuming hairstyle.

Turn your hair upside down

This is one of the easiest hacks that have been used for decades now. Just bend down and let your hair open. Just finger comb through the roots to lift off your limp hair from the roots. You can also brush through the hair to give that instant volume.

Classic blow-dry

The blow-dry has clearly been popular for the right reason. Using the roller brush and velcro rollers on for around 20 minutes can be one of the best ways to have that envy-worthy voluminous mane.

Check your face shape

Lastly, this tip goes against the tips we’ve just given you. However, just make sure to check your face shape before trying to add volume. Sometimes voluminous hair can make your face rounder and unflattering.

Credits :VOGUE INDIA

