Hair care: Fool proof conditioner tricks for the silkiest hair EVER

Skipping conditioner is a sin but so is applying it the wrong way.

One of the most common hair woes, is managing, dry, fizzy and rough hair. The sane trick to combat it - hair conditioner. Hair conditioner which is ideally aplied after shampoo, is a protective layer for the hair that protects the it against dust, harsh sunlight, heat, and other free radicals. While many think shampooing the hair is enough to keep it free, it does not ensure protection and silky hair. The hassle-free and simplest way to get it, is by conditioning the hair.

While it is commonly talked about, let's start off with a basic - do not apply conditioner on your scalp. It will leave the scalp and hair looking and feeling oily and, greasy, dull and with no volume.

But to get the silkiest hair ever, you need to apply conditioner the right way. Read on!

Brush your hair after applying conditioner

It might seem weird, but brushing the hair after applying conditioner, while letting it sit, is the best way to get rid of tangles and ensure your locks are silky and smooth once you wash them out. Running a comb through will also ensure that conditioner is evenly distributed through all your hair.

Towel-dry hair before conditioning

When hair is wet and conditioner is applied, it slips right off and doesn't get absorbed properly by the hair. It is best to get rid of the excess water and then apply conditioner for it to have the best effect on hair.

Use rose water

An ingredient we all have sitting at home, is rose water. We use it to tone our faces and ensure our skin is radiant. But it is equally beneficial for the hair! Just add rose water to your shampoo before applying it on your scalp. It is known to soften the hair, add shine and of course, smell divine. Once you have washed off the shampoo, condition your hair normally.

How do you usually apply conditioner on your hair? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pixabay Goodhousekeeping

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More