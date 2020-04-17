Hair care: The go to DIY method to lighten your hair at home and get streaks with kitchen ingredients

Now that salons are shut, there is no better way to experiment than with kitchen ingredients!

Whether it is getting our eyebrows done, waxing, chopping our own hair, we have taken beauty into our hands these days. Now that salons and spas are shut, there seems to be no way to manage our beauty and skincare woes. Now more than ever, we are slowly picking up and might even master the art of giving ourselves a whole makeover once the lockdown ends. While we are managing dyeing our roots back to their base shade, one thing we still haven't mastered, is streaking or highlighting our locks.

While there are a number of bleaches and light shades available at medical stores, doing it at home seems daunting for it could go terribly wrong. Hence, a better solution, would be to DIY the process with natural ingredients available in the kitchen! Natural alternatives to getting the right look are always a breath of fresh air and also cause less harm to the hair. Here is how to do it at home!

Ingredients:

1 lemon

Warm water

A spray bottle

Method:

First cut the lemon and squeeze the juice from it into a bowl.

Add double the amount of warm water, as compared to the lemon juice.

Mix the two well and then pout into an empty, clean, spray bottle.

Wet your hair enough that it is damp. On the areas you want to lighten, spray the the mixture.

Sunbathe (With lots sunscreen) for an hour or two.

Wash off with warm water. Use a heavy moisturising hair mask to soothe the hair post this.

Lemon juice is known to have bleaching properties when combined with direct sunlight. This can be used to lift the hair colour to make it lighter.

This low-cost hair lightening method will not give you beachy blonde locks though, but instead just lighten your shade by a couple of tones, giving it a natural highlight.

While lemon does have bleaching properties, it is not as bad as actual bleach and doesn't damage the hair as much. Though, it does dehydrate the hair and make it rough. Deep conditioning hair post this process will be sure to give you sun-kissed, soft and smooth hair again!

How are you dealing with your hair woes during the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

