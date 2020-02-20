Hair Care: Here are all ingredients from your kitchen for silky, shiny hair REVEALS Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev

Here are the most common ingredients found in our kitchen that work miraculously on conditioning the hair. Check it out

Just like our face and body, the hair also needs care and attention. There are several ingredients found in our kitchen that are excellent for our hair and scalp preparations. These preparations are wonderful for hair as they are right from the source and are free from chemicals and preservatives.

1) Cold Pressed Vegetable Oils

Cold-pressed vegetable oils such as Olive Oil, Mustard Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Oil, Blackseed Oil are commonly found in our household and are excellent for nourishing our hair and scalp.

Coconut oil is well known for benefits to hair and scalp.

These oils can be used alone or as a blend also. You can add essential oils also to these. For example

Hair Oil Blend:

Olive Oil: 30ml

Sesame Oil: 30ml

Coconut : 30ml

Lavender Oil: 1ml

Rosemary Oil: 1ml

2) Grapefruit & Lemon

Grapefruit and Lemon Juice which have been strained may be used in preparations for oily hair. The juice can be applied to the roots or added to the oil for a head massage. It helps to remove scalp infections.

3) Avocado

Avocado is a rich conditioning oil. Ripe Avocado flesh mashed into a smooth creamy paste makes a wonderful hair conditioning mask. Leave it for 30 minutes and then Shampoo.

4) Eggs

Eggs are wonderful in giving hair extra protein. They give volume, soften and smoothen the hair. The yolk of an egg is best used for dry hair and the white for oily hair. Eggs can also be combined with oils to be applied to the hair. The only drawback is the smell which can put off many.

5) Bananas

Bananas are excellent for hair and scalp. It is the most simple hair mask to make. Simply peel a banana and mash it well to form a paste. Add a few drops of milk to increase the spreading. They are rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins, which help soften the hair and protect the hair's natural elasticity, preventing split ends and breakage.

6) Henna

In India, Henna plant is found abundantly. Using fresh henna leaves and grinding them to form a paste is best for our hair and scalp. Henna not only imparts colour to the hair but also cools the scalp and brings volume to hair.

7) Herbs and Vinegar

Herbal extracts, including infusions, vinegar and oils are wonderful preparations to improve the condition of hair and scalp. These are especially beneficial for dandruff control. The herbal vinegar not only re-establish the acid pH of your scalp and hair but also infuse the beneficial therapeutic properties of the herbs in the vinegar. Herbal vinegar can be used regularly after shampooing and conditioning. They also help minimize the build-up of hair products in the hair.

These are the most common ingredients that are found in our kitchen that work miraculously on conditioning the hair.

By Ms Pooja Nagdev, Co-Founder, INATUR

