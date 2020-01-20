Hair Care: Here are some benefits of Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree essential oil has numerous skin and health benefits but it also helps treat a lot of hair problems and help keep your tresses healthy and voluminous.

The tea tree essential oil has been a part of our beauty and health care regime for a very long time and it's known to have numerous benefits. It is known to have a lot of skincare benefits and it also helps in treating skin problems like acne and athlete's foot and other such skin infections. It is known to have anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties as well as anti-fungal properties. Tea tree essential oil has far too many beauty benefits to be ignored and this is why it is often used for skincare and in skincare products but not many of us are aware of it's hair care benefits. This essential oil is also known for the amazing benefits it can provide our hair. It is known to have a positive impact on our hair and nourishes it and also helps treat hair and scalp related problems. This is why it's a good thing to gather a deeper understanding of the benefits of tea tree essential oil for your hair.

Here are the hair care benefits of this essential oil.

1. This essential oil is known to have nourishing and moisturising properties and can help treat dry hair and scalp. Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties and helps soothe the skin and prevent it from getting too dry. It conditions our hair and scalp and keeps it hydrated.

2. The white flakes that grown on our scalp are known as dandruff. This is a hair conditioner that comes along with symptoms like itchy and inflamed scalp but tea tree oil can help treat this as well. Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory as well as antifungal properties and helps cleanse your hair and scalp and soothe it and helps reduce dandruff and keeps your hair dandruff free.

3. A lot of people suffer hair loss due to dry scalp or dandruff or any scalp infection. Our hair does not get adequate nourishment due to dandruff and product buildup but cleansing our hair with tea tree oil shampoo can help cleanse our scalp and allow the nourishment to reach our hair follicles and get absorbed and this helps strengthen our hair from the roots and prevent hair loss or hair breakage as well as hair fall.

4. Tea tree oil is known to nourish our hair follicles as well as the roots and keep any scalp or hair related problem away. This helps our hair grow faster and longer and thicker. It accelerated hair growth and also helps balance the pH levels of the scalp which in turn improves the hair quality and growth.

5. Head lice are a common problem faced by many people. Head lice feed off our blood and weaken our hair from the roots itself. Due to it's antiseptic and antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil aids in killing head lice and does not allow them to come back. In fact, it often causes the lice eggs to fail and end up killing any new lice that can infest your hair. You can mix some tea tree oil to get rid of this problem.

Credits :femina

