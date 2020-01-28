Hair Care: HERE are some biggest hair myths that you should know about

There are some hair myths that we have been following from quite a while now. Read below to find out some hair myths that are completely untrue and that you should stop following right away.

Haircare is something that should be followed by everyone. Be it using the right hair products or washing your hair at least twice a week, some things shouldn't be ignored when it comes to your hair. However, there are also something that you should ignore when it comes to your hair. With time, there are so many things that people have told us about our hair, that we are confused as to which one should be followed and which one should not. For example, almost everyone believes that frequent trims can help you with growth, but that's not quite true. There are many such myths that we have been hearing about all this while.

Read below to find out some of the biggest hair myths that we have heard so far.

Myth 1:

Frequents trims helps you with hair growth: This is not true, since the ends of your hair don't affect the follicles in your scalp. As per research, hair grows an average of a quarter-inch every month- whether or not you trim it. Yes, getting rid of split ends can reduce hair fall and hair damage, but it won't add anything to the hair growth.

Myth 2:

If you use the same shampoo, it will stop working eventually: Again, you don't need to change shampoos to achieve healthy hair. However, if you have coloured your hair recently, then it'll be ideal to switch to a more moisturising shampoo. Otherwise, stick with your favourite as long as you love it.

Myth 3:

Cold-water adds shine to your hair: Some things have been said to us from ages, and this is one such thing. And one such thing this washing hair with cold water will make it shinier. You need to know that your hair contains no living cells, it doesn't react to cold (or hot) water. Use conditioners and styling products that contain silicones and oils to smooth the cuticle. And limit damage to your hair from straightening treatments, hot tools and frequent dyeing.

Myth 4:

To maintain the health of your hair, brush it frequently: All of us have heard that rigorous brushing will stimulate blood flow to your scalp and boost hair growth. Well, sorry to break the bubble, but it ain't true. Brushing causes friction on hair, leading to cuticle damage and breakage, which makes hair lusterless and frizzy.

Myth 5:

If you shampoo less, your scalp will produce less oil: The truth is shampooing and production of oil are not related to each other. So no matter how frequently you shampoo your hair, your scalp produces the same amount of oil. Genetics and hormones determine the amount of oil they produce. So, wash your hair with a moisturising shampoo when you feel you need it, whether that's daily or weekly.

