Hair Care: Here are some hair masks for curly hair that you can try during the coronavirus lockdown

Curly hair is not easy to manage but when you're trapped at home with nothing much to do, you should use this time to pamper and nourish your curls at home with some natural ingredients.

Haircare is an important part of our daily routine but now that the whole country has gone into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, we're all stuck at home with not much to do. This is the perfect time to pamper your hair at home with home remedies and DIY hair masks. The immense pollution and change in the weather and all the dirt and grime that our hair comes in contact with does a lot of damage to our hair and it's important that we take time and pamper our hair and help it heal. But restoring your hair is not going to be an easy task, especially if you have curly hair. We all know that curly hair means you have to deal with a variety of hair problems as it is but this also means that your hair needs some extra care, nourishment and pampering. Instead of wasting time, money and energy on numerous curly hair products, try some natural hair masks at home.

Here are some nourishing hair masks for curly hair that you can try during the coronavirus lockdown.

1. You can mash one banana and half an avocado in a bowl and add 2 to 3 spoons of mayonnaise and 2 spoons of coconut oil and 2 spoons of castor oil. Mix the ingredients together till it becomes a smooth paste. You can add one egg to the mixture if you want. Wet your hair and apply this mixture all over your hair from the root to the tips. Rinse your hair with cold water after an hour.

2. Take 2 spoons of multani mitti in a bowl and add one spoon of baking soda, 6 spoons of rose water and 3 spoons of apple cider vinegar. Mix it well and then add 2 spoons of olive oil and a few drops of any essential oils that you like and make a smooth paste. Wet your hair and apply this mixture on your scalp. Use it as an exfoliating scrub to cleanse and moisturise your scalp. Do this for 10 minutes and then rinse with cold water and condition your hair.

3. Take one egg in a bowl and add 4 spoons of olive oil and 2 spoons of castor oil. Mix 4 to 5 spoons of honey and make a smooth paste. You can also add a few drops of essential oils of your liking to balance out the smell of the egg. Apply this paste all over your hair and scalp and let it dry. Rinse and shampoo with cold water and use a conditioner as well.

4. Take one onion and one ginger and chop it into little pieces. Put it in a grinder and make a smooth paste and apply it all over your hair and scalp, if the smell is too much for you add a few drops of essential oils to mask the smell before you apply the paste. Let it stay for up to 30 minutes and then shampoo as usual. You can also use onion juice and ginger juice instead of using the paste.

