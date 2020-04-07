Hair care: Lusting for beachy waves? These are the three easy waves to achieve it at home without curlers

No more using those curling tongs to style your hair and get those tumbling waves!

A universally loved hairstyle, is the beachy waves. This hairstyle is perfect for literally every occasion from a red carpet to a day at the beach! While it usually does take a lot t achieve the 'I woke up like this' look, we seem to have figured out simple ways to achieve it without using the harsh curling iron that does more damage than good to the hair. And the best part is, this can be done both on long and short hair as it is one of the most hassle-free and easiest hairstyles to achieve.

Braids

One of the simplest ways to get beachy waves, is to wash your hair and after it is 90% dry, part it into three different sections. Then, braid the hair and let it stay that way overnight. Ensure you don't braid it too tight for that could lead to curls instead of waves, and then secure it with an elastic band. Once you wake up in the morning, take of the band and mess the hair up a little for the eprfect beachy waves!

Twisted buns

Another simple way to achieve beachy waves is to shampoo your hair and part it into four or five different sections. Then, once your hair is almost 90% dry again, take your hair and twist it around. Then bring it back to your head and secure it with an elastic band. Open this up in the morning and shake it a little. Doing this will leave you with volumnious waves until you wash it off again!

The S-style

Another fuss-free way to get waves is with the help of the hair straightner! Curling tongs leave the hair very well-rounded not giving off the beachy effect. Instead, pucj out 1-inch sections of your hair to create an S shape with it. Then run the straightner through, keeping in mind the shape, till you reach the ends of your hair. This forms a more natural, textured wave!





Which method are you most excited to try out?

