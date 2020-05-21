Hair care: The most common hair dye mistakes that happen at home and how to fix them 

Did your hair come out too dark or damaged after you did it at home? Here's how to fix it.

With salons shut due to lockdowns all over the world, more and more people are taking to get the job done at home. Store-bought box hair dyes have become the go-to for root tough-ups, to cover up greys and discoloured hair as much as possible. At the same time, box dyes could lead to mishaps like hair being coloured shades darker, brittle hair or even orange hair in certain cases!

If you are one of those who has taken to covering up greys at home and faced mishaps, here are some ways to fix it!

Uneven hair dye job

This usually happens when you slap on the hair colour on hair - a method most opt for because they don't know how to go about colouring hair.

Instead, part your hair evenly into different sections and go from root to tip in each section for even hair shade.

How to fix it:

If the colour is darker in certain areas, you can fix it by scrubbing the hair with clarifying shampoo to even it out. Unfortunately you will have to scrub it or wait it out because dying your hair a shade lighter won't help and instead damage the hair further.

Brassy hair

If you are bleaching hair and want to turn it blonde at home, your hair can react and turn a yellow or orange shade. Hair experts believe that the darker the hair is, the warmer the undertone will be. Box dyes are known to lift these warmer undertones.

How to fix it:

The best way to avoid this, because you will again need to wait out for the bleach to fade, is to prep your hair before colouring it. Switch to toning shampoos and conditioners that control the undertone of the hair without changing its colour.

Damaged hair

Using box dyes can damage hair badly and leave it feeling dry and damaged due to the developer. Unfortunately, only a haircut will solve this problem completely. But to manage it, give your hair the boost of hydration it needs. The Olaplex hair treatment could help. All you need to do is wet your hair and apply the Olaplex on it and comb through your hair to ensure the product is distributed evenly.

The best solution to all of this though, is to let your hair be right now. Let your greys grow out and your hair heal from all the chemicals and heat it has gone through.

