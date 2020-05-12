Hair care: Natural hair dyes to colour your hair at home 

It is time to give your hair a break from those chemicals. Opt for natural ingredients instead!

Letting hair be during the lockdown is one way for it to heal. No more heat tools to curl, twist and style it in different ways, No more chemical hair dyes that are harmful to the hair and scalp. But if you do want to cover up those greys, there are multiple other natural ingredients that do the trick. Now that DIY is the new norm, you can just whip some of these natural hair dyes in your kitchen and apply it on your hair. They also do wonders for the hair!

Beet juice

For a deep colour with red undertones, nothing does the deed better than beet. Just mix some beetroot juice with a carrier oil and apply it liberally on all your hair. Let it sit for a couple of hours before washing off with a mild shampoo.

Lemon juice

If you want to lighten your hair over time, lemon is the best ingredient. It helps in achieving sun-kissed and natural highlights. The effects of lemon juice are much longer than any other natural juices.

Just squeeze lemon juice from lemons and store in a bottle. Spray this all over your hair, on the sections you want to lighten.

Using a comb, spread it around evenly.

Sit in the sound for an hour to get the best results.

Coffee

Coffee does more than just give a caffeine boost. It helps in dyeing the hair a couple of shades darker and even cover up greys!

Just brew a strong cup of coffee and mix with it 1 cup of leave-in conditioner.

Dampen your hair and then apply thoroughly.

Let it sit for an hour before washing off.

How to make the natural hair colour last longer:

- Limit the use of heated styling tools.

- Avoid hot showers and use cold water instead.

- Add a water filter to your shower. It can protect hair from colour-draining chemicals.

While natural ingredients are the best for the hair, they aren't as potent and strong. You might need to repeat the application 2-3 times on a weekly basis to darken the colour and get the shade you want.

