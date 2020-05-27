Hair care: Need to combat dry and frizzy hair? Co washing is your solution 

This popular method of washing hair is doing rounds again as it is known to fight dry and frizzy hair.

Co-washing is short for conditioner only washing of hair. In this method, shampoo is skipped entirely and one relies solely on conditioner to maintain their locks whether it is bi-weekly or daily. The result is known to produce squeaky-clean hair or second-day hair, depending on your hair type.

Those who follow this method also said their hair was smoother, softer and easier to manage, especially if their hair is curly or wavy. It also helps that this method also saves water and lots of money that one spends on shampoo.

Some of the advantages of co-washing hair include:

Health benefits

Co-washing allows the hair's natural oils to cleanse the hair and condition it along with the scalp. Constant use of shampoo on the scalp can strip it of its natural oils. Co-washing helps in conditioning the hair while cleansing it too at the same time.

Styling

Styling squeaky-clean hair can be challenging as it slips out form pins. This provides for a great alternative to the first day cleanse and squeaky hair. It gives your hair the slept-in volume hair is supposed to have.

This method has its disadvantages as well.

The fresh smell of hair after it has been shampooed and is squeaky-clean, seriously lacks. Instead, there is a slight musty smell to it. The hair also doesn't have a fresh sheen to it, like shampooed hair usually does.

While it may not be easy to just change the routine, experts suggest practising this at least once a week in order to minimise the efforts of over-washing hair without giving your hair an absolute shock.

