Hair care products under Rs 999 to that are too good to be true

Restore your hair’s natural beauty by relying upon these sludgeworth hair care products. These products will pave the way for healthy, smooth and silky hair that you always wished for. To ensure that your scalp is healthy, you need to dive into the goodness of the ingredients and improve the overall hair’s glory. Scroll down to make every hair flip count.

1. WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Oil Ultimate Hair Care Kit

This kit contains a shampoo, conditioner and hair oil. If you wish to flaunt lustrous hair, try your hands on this ultimate hair care kit. The contents help in reviving your tired hair and scalp with its red onion extract and black seed oil. It also rejuvenates unhealthy scalp and strengthens weakened hair.

Price: Rs. 1597

Deal: Rs. 867

2. The Derma Co Multi-Peptide Hair Serum

This hair serum cleanses, treats, moisturises and protects your hair. It fights against extra oil and grime dwelling on your scalp so that the serum penetrates well. This hair serum is widely recommended to promote hair growth. It prevents brittle hair and the nutrients of the serum will help you attain healthy hair.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 509

3. Trichup Keratin Hot Oil Treatment Hair Mask

Hair masks deserve a big YAY to ensure that your hair obeys you. This hair mask works wonders if you yearn for easily manageable strong hair. It reduces split ends and improves the appearance of your overall hair. This hair mask has a similar feature to that of a hair spa session. It reduces frizziness by forming a protective shield on the hair shafts.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 489

4. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil

Onion, almond and redensyl are the hero ingredients of Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil that promotes healthy hair growth. It controls hair fall, strengthens and adds shine to your hair. The oil is enriched with Vitamin D which is considered to be the best nutrition for your scalp. This oil is dermatologically tested and prepared with utmost care for your 100 percent effective hair care routine.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 509

5. Selsun Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Bid adieu to flaky scalp and annoying dandruff issues with this Selsun Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo. It relieves you from itchiness and fights dandruff. This effective anti dandruff solution will boost your overall beauty and allow you to experience good hair days.

Price: Rs. 1044

Deal: Rs. 835

6. Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner

This conditioner is a must have if you want to improve your hair’s health. It instantly moisturises dry and frizzy hair and also protects your hair colour from fading off. It has beneficial features that are purely crafted for 100 percent hair care and easy hair styling sessions.

Price: Rs. 700

7. GNC Biotin Shampoo

This shampoo is one of the highly recommended shampoo by the Dermatologists for achieving healthy and thicker hair. It has the perfect pH balance that your hair needs to be fuller and a lot more healthier. This shampoo does not contain any artificial colours or fragrance.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 974

8. Plum Avocado NourishUp Hair Mask

This hair mask is enriched with the goodness of avocado oil, argan oil and shea butter for an effective hair spa treatment at home. It deeply conditions your hair, reduces hair breakage and split ends. It reaches the scalp and nourishes it for restoring the lost shine and silkiness of your hair.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 506

Hair care is as important as skin care. They both share a relationship that is directly affecting our mood and overall well being. Thus, to ensure that your hair is in good health, switch to these splurge worthy products that are too good to be true. Time to scream out “Love is in the HAIR!”

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

