Hair Care: Split ends ruining your hair? THIS natural home remedy prevents it

Split ends are annoying and make hair frizzy, rough and extremely dry. Most salons recommend that chopping off hair is the best way to combat this. But chopping off hair means reduction in the length of your long tresses that you took ages to grow out. Instead, a back up option that muleiple people and hair stylists swear by to maintain the length of the hair and combat issues like split ends, is coconut milk.

It is a natural home remedy that is usually used in the kitchen, and to add flavour to Asian cuisines. Using coconut milk on hair not only gives one the feeling of coming back from the spa but also reduces split ends, fizz and dryness. It is also known to rehydrate the hair.

Coconut milk is loaded with Vitamin E, C, B and minerals like calcium, magnesium and iron that are known to stimulate and boost hair growth. It also contains fatty acids that help in conditioning and smoothening the hair and taming out the rough edges.

How to use coconut milk on hair:

Take 2-3 spoons of coconut milk in your palm and apply it all over your hair from roots to tips.

Clip your hair up and let it stay on for an our or two. Rinse your hair with a milk shampoo and the towel dry it.

Practice this once every two days for best results, smooth and glossy hair and reduced split ends.

