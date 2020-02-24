Hair Care: THESE diet mistakes can damage your hair

Our haircare routine is important but sometimes that's not the only thing our hair needs. Many times we end up making diet mistakes that take a toll on our hair and the way they behave.

Our diet plays a big role in who we are and our health but along with that it also plays a major role in how our skin and hair behave. Diet plays a major role in our haircare too. We are what we eat and when we eat useless calories our hair too gets affected by it just like our skin. Eating heat-producing foods as well as fried food items can often lead to skin problems like acne and breakouts and make our skin more oily and in the same way, an unhealthy diet can also impact our hair and scalp. Our hair and scalp need the right nutrition in order to remain healthy and lustrous which means that we need to watch our diet if we want beautiful hair. You might be doing everything right when it comes to hair care but just a few diet mistakes might be the sole cause of damage and weak hair. Here are some dieting mistakes that could be causing immense damage to your beautiful locks.

1. Sugar

High sugar intake can damage your hair growth. Sugar reduces the absorption of proteins which are essential for our hair which means that our hair and scalp does not get adequate nutrients and nourishment and leads to a lot of hair problems.

2. Oily Food

Greasy food can often lead to a greasy scalp which can cause hair problems due to clogged pores and dandruff. This can also make our hair seem dull and greasy. This is why we need to limit our consumption of oily and junk food which can harm our hair.

3. Protein

A low or a high protein intake can do a lot of damage to our body as well as our hair. A low protein diet can lead to undernourished hair which means that they're more prone to hair problems like hair breakage and hair fall as well as hair thinning and also cause balding.

4. Starch

A diet which includes foods with high-glycemic-index can lead to a lot of hair problems. These foods can cause a spike in our blood sugar levels and cause hair loss and hair thinning. A lower intake of rice, bread, pasta and other such food items can bring a major change in the condition of your hair.

Credits :pinkvillapexel

Read More