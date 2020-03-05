Hair care tips: ALL the ways you can protect your hair before celebrating the festival of Holi

Here are all the hair care tips by Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev that deserve your attention before Holi. Check it out

Holi is a festival where friends and family come together and celebrate it with colours. Smearing colours and throwing water on each other is all part of the fun. Now, while everything looks colourful and fun, the process of taking off the colour becomes very tiring and not to forget the damage it does to the hair and skin.

So, to prepare you for the worse, we spoke to Cosmetologist, Ms Pooja Nagdev to give us the right tips to prepare for the festival of colours.

While talking about the same she says, ‘These days colours used on Holi are loaded with synthetic pigments that not only damage skin and hair but are also harmful to health. These colours can cause hair to become dull and brittle and damage our skin. It is important to take complete care skin but cannot ignore the mane.’

Follow these tips to take care of your hair & scalp as you enjoy the festival:

Oil the Hair

Massage your scalp and mane because dryness makes hair more vulnerable to toxic colours that can easily penetrate and cause damage. These are the type of colours that are tough to remove. Gently massage your scalp with essential oil an hour before stepping out to play Holi. The oil prevents the colour from settling down into the hair and also makes it easier to remove. It acts as a protective layer whereby the colours are not able to penetrate into the hair shaft. Always go for natural vegetable hair oils such as argan, sesame, olive and almond. One should avoid using synthetic mineral oil.

Cover your Tresses

Tie up your hair to minimize hair contact with colours. This is the easiest and best way to protect your hair. If possible, cover your tresses with a scarf or a bandana to protect from the damage. This is the best tip for people with coloured hair.

Tip: 'Avoid sitting in sun exposure while playing Holi, this makes the colours stronger and difficult to wash off.'

Wash your hair with mild products

To cleanse Holi Colors off your hair, you should use mild natural cleansing shampoo as they are completely free of chemicals. You can also add 2-3 drops of lemon juice with shampoo to help restore the chemical balance of the scalp. These products will help to retain the natural shine of your hair.

Hair Conditioning

Hair should be deep conditioned after wash, apply hair mask daily for 2-3 days to cure the damage. This will restore the moisture of the hair while also ensuring that it does not become prone to damage later.

Use Natural/Herbal Colors

Herbal colours are made out of natural ingredients like for example, turmeric. They are not only good for the hair but also for the skin. You can make your own colours with the help of easily available kitchen ingredients. Preparing natural colours at home may take some time, but it’s not all that difficult.

