Hair Care Tips: Avoid THESE things which ruin your dyed hair

Love colouring hair? If yes, then these are the things people with coloured hair should avoid doing. Since, these things will only make your hair dull, dry and flat, and will damage them further.

When it comes to hair, we all love to experiment with our hair. Be it trying different hairstyles or trying different hair colours, we love the idea of looking different. However, in this process, we tend to do a few things that not only aids hair fall, but it also causes hair breakage and damages the quality of the hair. We use expensive products, follow a set hair routine to protect the colour of our hair, but still end up having dry and full hair. Well, that's because hairdryer, hot tools, humidity, sun, beach and dry heat attack the coloured hair. Not only these things, but there are some things we do daily that damage our hair.

If you are unhappy with your hair, then here's how avoiding these things will help bring back the good hair days.

Read below to find things that are ruining your dyed hair and why you should avoid it right away.

Avoid overlapping colours:

Hair colours aren't great for the health of your hair. Once you highlight or colour your hair, avoid layering of another colour too soon since that can cause some serious damage. Always keep a gap of a few months before re-doing your hair.

Use the right conditioner:

Conditioner that you use for your normal hair is not applicable for coloured hair. Once you get your hair coloured, remember to ask your stylist what type of products they recommend for your new do. Processed hair can become dry and brittle, so finding the right conditioner is essential. You'll need to work hard to put moisture back into the strands to avoid colour fade and breakage. Use a conditioner that's specially formulated for colour-treated hair.

Avoid drying your hair:

We all love to towel dry our hair, but it should be avoided when you have coloured hair. Since scrubbing your hair dry with a towel can cause colour fade. Instead, gently blot your hair, and let as much of it air dry as you can.

Not keeping enough time between shampooing and colouring:

Some people have a habit of washing their hair daily, but if you have got your hair coloured, then resist the urge to shampoo, rinse and repeat until at least 24 to 72 hours after getting your hair coloured. Otherwise, the colour will dull faster. Also, make sure to use a colour-safe shampoo without sulfates.

Say no to hot tools:

Your hair cannot take the heat. Taking a bath with hot water after a stressful day sounds refreshing, but it damages your hair more. It adds stress to your strands by letting the heat soak in. And because your hair is most weak when it's wet, washing your tresses with cold water will keep hair cuticles from raising, thus keeping the colour intact. When it comes to straighteners and curling irons, setting hot tools at high temperatures will fade your colour quickly.

If you are planning to colour your hair, avoid these things by all means.

