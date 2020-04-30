Hair care tips: Easy DIY home remedies to cure hair fall and get voluminous hair 

Worried about those strands that keep falling off? Here is how to manage hair fall once and for all!

Hair fall is one of the main reasons that people go bald. Sure losing about 100 strands everyday is common among both men and women, but when it is much more than that, you know a visit to the doctor is necessary.

While most people must have tried all the products recommended by experts, doctors and salon professionals, many a times the problem lies deeper. At times like this, the answer to all the problems, lies in the kitchen! Check out five kitchen ingredients that will ensure you are back to your original, smooth and silky hair sans any hairfall!

Methi

Nothing is as good as methi for hair loss. All you need to do, is soak the seeds in water overnight and then grind them into a paste the next day. Apply this on your hair and leave it on for an hour before washing off, for best results!

Eggs

Yes, we know the odor is bad, but do your hair a favour and add lots of proteins in the form of eggs to it. Mix just one egg white with a spoon of olive oil and honey and apply the mixture on from roots to tips. Wash off after a basic 20 minutes!

Green tea

Excellent for hair regrowth, all you need to do is dip two bags of green tea into hot water. Once the water is cooled, pour it gently over your scalp while massaging it. Then rinse off with water regularly.

Amla

Amla is known to strengthen hair follicles like nothing else making for the best hair loss treatment. All you need is some amla paste. Mix this with lime juice and apply it on your scalp so your roots get all the nourishment they need. Leave for an hour and then wash off.

Aloe Vera

There is nothing that aloe vera doesn't cure! It makes for an excellent hair loss remedy and boosts hair regrowth. The pulp of the plant is all you need. mash it and apply this to your scalp through your hair and leave on for 45 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Practice any of these remedies on a weekly basis and witness noticeable results within a month!

