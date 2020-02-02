Hair care tips: Grey hair problems? HERE are some things that can cause white hair

White hair is not only caused because of ageing. It is also caused because of several other reasons. Read below to find out what causes grey hair apart from ageing.

We all love to take care of our hair, but some issues occur in spite of taking care of the hair. And one common issue that we've been facing recently is white hair. White hair was first resonated with ageing, but now due to several factors, whitening of hair has become common amongst youngsters as well. Whitening of hair occurs when less of melanin is produced in the body. Hair colour is produced by melanin, which is formed by melanocytes. And pigmentation in the hair, unlike in skin, is not continuous. And with time, the amount of pigment that is injected into each strand of hair gets reduced, which is why it turns grey and white.

Read below to find out what causes whitening of hair in this age and day.

Deficiency of Melanin:

Deficiency of melanin is one of the leading causes of hair whitening. It is so because the body is not able to produce enough melanin. The production of melanin depends on nutrition and protein supplements that our body gets. And the lack of these nutrients causes less production of melanin.

Hormones:

As per research, hormonal imbalance can cause white hair in older and as well as the younger generation. If you have an excess of grey hair and they are increasing with time, then it might be because of hormonal imbalance. Hence, it is better to consult a doctor in such cases.

Deficiency:

Iron, vitamin D, folate, vitamin B12 and selenium deficiency can cause white hair. As per research, people with these deficiencies and lower levels of biotin are more prone to have premature greying of hair.

Stress:

Apart from these factors, stress also plays a key role in the greying of hair. As per research, the oxidative load caused by psychological stress can trigger premature greying of hair. Hence, it is best to avoid stress whenever you can.

Oxidative stress:

Premature greying can also be caused due to an overproduction of oxidants in the body, which are also affected by factors like ultraviolet rays, pollution, emotional factors or inflammatory causes.

Smoking:

As per research, smoking is one of the major factors leading to premature greying of hair. Smoking causes reactive oxygen species damage to hair follicle, which leads to premature greying.

