Hair Care Tips: Here are some benefits of using egg mask for your hair

Eggs may smell weird but they are a superfood for our hair and are packed with numerous nutrients which make it a magic ingredient for our hair care remedies.

We're all aware of the health benefits of consuming protein-packed eggs in our diet. Other than proteins, eggs also contain vitamins like folate, vitamin A and E, biotin and minerals like iron, selenium, calcium, potassium, magnesium and other such substances that are essential for our body. But what we don't know is that eggs also contain other compounds which makes it a magic ingredient for our hair and that is why it has been a large part of hair care remedies for ages.



We've all come across a large variety of homemade hair masks with eggs which are known to work wonders for our hair. Eggs are known to be packed with numerous nutrients and have multiple hair care benefits which is why they are commonly used in home remedies for hair. They're natures gift for hair care because they contain a lot of substances that are important for our haircare and you can apply eggs topically or consume them to reap all these hair care benefits.

Here are some benefits of using egg masks for hair.

1. Eggs are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals which can strengthen our hair. Our hair is made up of a protein called keratin and eggs can promote hair growth. It also contains vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, biotin and other compounds which can prevent hair loss and strengthen our hair.

2. Eggs are also the best way to naturally moisturise, hydrate and nourish your hair. If you have dry hair then you can use an egg mask to moisturise your hair and make them look shiny and beautiful.

3. Eggs can also help you fight dandruff and maintain healthy hair. Using an egg-based hair mask can help you fight itchy and flaky scalp and soothe your scalp and provide it with essential nutrients which in turn can reduce dandruff.

4. Eggs can heal your hair damage and prevent hair breakage. It can heal split ends and brittle hair and also aids in controlling frizzy hair. It also improves your hair elasticity and it's texture and prevents breakage.

