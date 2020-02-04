Hair Care Tips: Here's everything you should know about keratin and its uses

Keratin treatment has gained immense popularity with time. Read below to find out everything that you should know about Keratin, its effects and usage.

When it comes to hair care, all of us like to experiment with our hair by trying different looks and products. Be it straightening, smoothening or keratin, we love to experiment with our hair. And with time, these things have become too popular, especially keratin. When we talk about keratin, it's something that almost all of us are aware of. Be it a salon treatment or shampoos, keratin has gained huge popularity over time. But if we ask someone about keratin, they often don't know much about it. And if you are someone who doesn't know much about it and has tried it because of the trend, then it's high time you know everything about it.

Read below to find out what is keratin in hair care and which types of hair benefit from it.

What is keratin?

Keratin is a fibrous protein, which is released by keratinocytes, a type of cell in our body. This chemical is naturally produced in the body, both in the hair and skin. It's not a chemical found in shampoos and eating eggs can also increase the amount of keratin in your hair.

How keratin is good for the hair and skin?

Keratin maintains the hair shaft and strengthens it further. It protects the hair and skin from damage. It is a strong cell and doesn't let outside forces harm hair. Keratin helps the overlapping cuticles that make up the strand of hair, lie smoothly on top of each other. It makes the strands smooth, glossy and immune to environmental stressors.

Types of hair that benefit the most from keratin treatments:

Frizzy, rough, damaged hair benefit great from keratin treatments. Those with very curly hair also benefit from keratin treatments because it doesn’t straighten the hair completely, but only helps make it silky and smooth.

Do keratin treatments damage the hair?

Keratin by itself works wonders for the hair, but during the keratin treatment there other creams and products involved that are packed with some dangerous chemicals. These chemicals can harm your hair. So, keratin treatments can damage your hair, but not because of the keratin per se.

