Hair Care Tips: Here's how you should take care of your luscious locks after straightening

Do you like straightening your hair quite often? If yes, then read below to find out some essential tips that'll help you maintain the shine of your hair, while you add more spunk to your life by trying different hair styles.

We love to experiment with our hair. And especially with the wedding season and the festive season around the corner, we all love to try different styles of hairstyles. Be it loose curls, smoothing, highlights or straightening, we tend to try everything. But we don't realise that so many chemicals can harm our hair in multiple ways and it's quite essential to maintain the hair after you style them. And since straightening is something we all resort to at least once. It's imperative to know some tips and techniques to maintain the health of the hair.

Here are some effective tips for the above stylish category of women to keep the moisture, volume and softness of hair intact even after regular straightening. These tips will help you enjoy the straight hair while you maintain the quality and shine of your hair.

Tips for straight hair

Don't use heating iron on wet hair:

If you are someone who likes to do straightening often, then remember that using straightening iron on wet hair can cause your hair to become rough, frizzy and in some cases, burn them too. So make sure to dry your hair before straightening.

Apply hair serum:

Once you have achieved the straight hair look that you wanted don't forget to use a little hair serum to lessen the effect of the heat generated by the hair straighteners. It is so because the temperature of these devices goes up to a 150-180 degrees Celsius and that ain't good for the hair.

Don't forget to oil:

Our hair tends to get a bit more rough than usual and hence its best to massage your hair with oil at least twice a week. For better results, after you oil your hair, wrap it with a hot towel for 5-10 minutes.

Hair trimming:

Once you straighten your hair, they not only become rough but they also cause split ends. And split ends make the hair quality worse by the day and also stand in the way of hair growth. So, it's better to get trimming done once in a while.

Don't make straightening a regular affair:

When you straighten your hair, try not to wash your hair very soon. You can use dry shampoos if you need the straightening to stay longer without washing. It will lessen the heat effect on your hair regularly.

