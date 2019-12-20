Hair Care Tips: Here's why you need to go for hair spa for healthy, shiny and strong hair

Is your hair dull and lifeless? Then, you need to have a hair spa right now. This de-stress therapy will make your hair rejuvenated.

Hair spa is the perfect and ultimate solution to keep our hair always healthy, glowing and shining. It is considered to be a de-stress therapy. It should be done at least once a month. This re-hydrating therapy restores vital oils and moisture to the hair roots making them strong. Strong roots will eventually prevent the hair from falling out easily. Apart from that, check out these other benefits of hair spa.

Hair spa is a bit costly, but the benefits of it are totally worth it. So, here are the benefits of hair spa below:

Strengthen hair roots and follicles

It is very basic that if hair roots are weak, then hair will fall as a consequence of it. That is why we need a good hair spa, which will nourish the hair roots and follicles to revitalise the scalp.

Regulate oil production in scalp

Due to the over secretion of natural oils from the sebaceous glands the pores of our scalp get clogged with dead cells, dust and dirt. This leads to different problems like dry scalp, dandruff, itchiness, dull hair, etc. So, hair spa regulates the oil production keeping the pores clear from getting clogged.

Stimulation of blood circulation on scalp

The head massage included in the hair spa therapy improves blood circulation in our scalp. In this way, blood carries nutrients to the scalp to promote hair growth. It also helps the hair follicles to get enough oxygen.

Removes impurities from pores

An intensive hair spa treatment is also capable to remove dirt, pollutants and contaminants from the pores. If hair is free from all these impurities, then the growth will also be good.

Helps to reduce stress

It will make you feel relaxed, refreshed and rejuvenated thereby reducing stress.

