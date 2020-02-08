Hair Care Tips: THIS kitchen ingredient can help you get healthy & luscious hair

Getting beautiful tresses is no cakewalk but some natural ingredients from your kitchen can do the job right. Curry leaves can be the perfectly natural way to get healthy hair.

Healthy hair doesn't come easy. Even after a strict hair care routine and immense care, we often end up having hair and scalp problems such as frizzy hair, dry scalp and dandruff and sometimes even hair fall. All this is because no matter what we do, our hair is exposed to a lot of pollution, dust, dirt, grime and loads of bacteria as well as the heat from the styling tools and hair products that can often lead to product buildup.



All of this can clog our follicles and damage our hair. This means that our hair needs a lot more care and pampering and some of the best hair products can be found in your own kitchen. One such home remedy is curry leaves. While we're all aware of the health benefits they have, not many of us know how they can work magic on our hair and scalp. Curry leaves are rich in proteins and beta-carotene which can be very beneficial for our hair.

Here are some benefits of using curry leaves for healthy hair and scalp.

1. They are known to unclog the hair follicles in the scalp and restore the pH balance of your scalp and accelerate the growth of hair. This means that a simple curry leaves home remedy for your hair is all you need for longer and thicker and healthier hair.

2. Curry leaves can also help in improving the condition of your damaged hair and hair follicles and make them look more shiner and grow stronger.

3. They are loaded with proteins and nutritional content like antioxidants and amino acids which nourish your hair and reduce hair fall and hair thinning.

4. In today's time, we are loaded with stress and pollution which can take a toll on our hair. It can often lead to premature greying of the hair but curry leaves can come to your rescue. They're known to boost the production of melanin and reduce the chances of premature greying of hair.

5. Curry leaves can help in treating dandruff. If you've been struggling with stubborn dandruff, you can turn to curry leaves because they're known to have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It helps clear scalp infections and fights dandruff and also reduces the inflammation caused due to it.

6. If you have dull, dry or frizzy hair, you can use curry leaves to manage your hair condition. Curry leaves are known to moisturise and hydrate the hair and scalp and help in making them more manageable.

