Hair Care Tips: THESE home remedies can help you get rid of white hair

Instead of turning to hair colours and hair dyes and treating your grey hair with chemicals turn to home remedies that can reduce grey hair in a natural manner.

We all want nice healthy hair with a great volume but hair care mistakes can lead to white hair which is a total deal-breaker. No one wants a few strands of white hair in the middle of their beautiful tresses which makes them look aged. But with all the chemical-based products that we use daily and all the immense product buildup and the kind of harsh treatment our hair gets due to all the stress and pollution, it all just takes a toll on our hair and often leads to premature ageing of our hair which means white or grey hair. With the changing world, our diet and lifestyle also change which in turn impacts how our hair behaves. But if you haven't been taking care and are already struggling with white hair don't just start colouring or dying your hair because there are other solutions. If you haven't been able to prevent your hair from premature greying maybe you can turn it around instead of doing more damage by colouring your hair. Turn to easy home remedies to turn your hair black instead of using hair dye.

Here are some home remedies for white hair:

1. Grind methi seeds into a fine powder and mix equal amounts of amla powder with methi powder and add water. Make a smooth paste and apply it all over your hair and scalp and let it stay overnight. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner to wash it the next morning. Both of these ingredients help nourish your hair with adequate nutrients that improve the hair and prevent hair greying.

2. Heat some coconut oil and boil curry leaves in it. Wait till the leaves turn black and then let it cool down and strain it. Use this concoction to massage your hair and scalp at night and leave it overnight. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo the next morning. This helps increase the melamine levels in your hair follicles and helps restore the hair colour.

3. Cook one bowl of rice with 4 to 5 bowls of water in a cooker. Once this is done strain the water and use it to rinse your hair. Rice water helps maintain the pH levels of your scalp and also has minerals and vitamins which help delay the ageing of hair and restore the colour to it. Use rice water rinse 3 to 4 times a week for best result.

4. Make a paste of ground almonds by grinding them and you can mix some oil along with it if you like. This helps reduce the formation of hydrogen peroxide in your hair which is another cause of hair greying and it helps in restoring black hair.

