Hair Care Tips: THESE homemade hair mists can hydrate your hair and keep them fresh

Our hair too needs to be refreshed just like our skin so if you have a face mist why not use a hair mist too? The right homemade hair mist can work wonders for your hair.

We often turn to numerous home remedies and homemade products for our skin and hair. Home remedies happen to be the best for healthy hair as they have been tried and tested for years. The best way to take care of your hair and keep them looking healthy and luscious is to use home remedies for their natural benefits and avoid using too many chemical-based products. Now, we've all used a face mist to keep our face and skin looking fresh and radiant but we fail to do the same for our hair. We never really understand the importance of making our hair feeling fresh. Our hair is often exposed to the harsh rays of the sun and loads of dust and pollution and dirt. We also used a number of styling tools and products that can damage our hair a lot and these things take away our hairs natural moisture and leave it dry. This is where the hair mist comes into play. Spraying some hair mist can keep your hair fresh and nourished and moisturised. You can always turn to some homemade hair mist for the best results.

Here are some tips to make a refreshing hair mist.

1. Take half a cup of aloe vera juice and half a cup of water and mix it well. Add one teaspoon of jojoba oil and a little bit of conditioner or hair serum and mix it well. Put this mixture in a spray bottle and use it to hydrate your hair and refresh them.

2. Make half a cup of green tea and dilute it with half a cup of water. Add a few drops of peppermint oil and one teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix it well and put it in a spray bottle for a little bit of midday peppermint freshness.

3. Mix half a cup of water with 4 spoons of rose water and 2 spoons of aloe vera gel. Add 2 spoons of olive oil and mix it well. Use this hair mist spray to nourish and moisturise your hair.

4. Mix one tablespoon of honey with 1 spoon of coconut oil and a few drops of lavender essential oil. Add one full cup of water to this mixture and dilute this mixture. Use this to hydrate your hair and keep them fresh throughout the day.

Read More