Hair Care Tips: THESE overnight hair masks will give you long luscious locks

Tired of hair fall and dry hair? Here's how these overnight home made packs can help you achieve long luscious and shiny locks within a few days. Check the hair packs right away.

We use multiple products on our hair daily. Be it using a straightener, serum or even applying shampoo - there are chemicals involved in these things which make our hair rough and dry with time. But we often don't have that kind of money or time to go to a salon for a hair spa once in two weeks. Hence, we end up compromising on the quality of our hair.

If you are someone who has dry and rough hair and want to do something about it, then read below to find out how these hair masks can help you restore the shine of your hair overnight. Here are some overnight hair masks that can help you achieve long and luscious locks at home. These remedies are simple and can be followed by anyone.

Coconut oil hair mask:

Coconut oil hair masks well for dry and damaged hair. It is one of the greatest home remedies to achieve soft hair overnight. Heat some coconut oil and massage it into your hair. Leave it overnight and wash your hair in the morning. Do this at least twice a week to see the difference in your hair.

Castor oil for hair loss:

Hair fall is a cause of worry in your life? Don't worry castor oil has got you covered with it. Regular use of this overnight hair treatment will promote hair growth and fight hair fall. In a bowl, add some castor oil and 1 tsp of rosemary oil. Mix it well and use it on your hair daily. You will not only a decrease in hair fall but will also see a difference in the quality of your hair.

Olive oil for moisture lock:

Take olive oil and coat your hair with it evenly. Comb it through the length of your hair and leave it on overnight. Make sure to wear a shower cap while sleeping to lock the moisture in and do this once a week for best results.

Conditioning for rough hair:

Suffering from rough and brittle hair? Try this overnight moisturising treatment to bring your hair back to life. In a bowl add some coconut oil and sunflower seed oil, heat it and apply it on your hair. It will make your hair smooth and shiny.

Avocado for hair:

Mash together half a cup of unsweetened yogurt, one banana and one avocado. This home remedy for dry hair works through the night to infuse life back into lifeless locks!

Credits :POP XO

