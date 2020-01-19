Hair Care Tips: Try THESE Ayurvedic hair remedies to achieve healthy hair

Some simple and age-old Ayurvedic secrets can help improve your hair condition and treat all your hair woes and make your hair healthy and beautiful.

Ayurveda is the one thing we all turn to for a healthy or rather a natural solution to all our problems. It's the age-old practise of treating ailments and health problems with natural remedies and common herbs. This is one of the most natural and popular ways to treat your health problems and if you're struggling with your hair and face a lot of hair problems, you may want to turn to Ayurveda for the same. The ancient remedies and thailams are the best way to treat your health and your beauty problems as well. Ayurvedic beauty treatments are known to be very popular and potent and they work like magic. These remedies target our health problem at the root and treat it the main cause of the problem. This is why even in today's time we turn to this ancient remedy to treat our modern-day hair problems caused majorly due to pollution and stress and product build-up. Here are some of them to treat your hair.

1. Bhringraj

This herb help is known to have medicinal properties and helps treat numerous skin and hair problems. It is known to soothe the scalp and nourishes the hair and aids the growth of new hair follicles. This helps increase the volume of your hair and makes them look thicker and shinier and healthier. You can either get Bhringraj leaves and make a paste out of it to apply on your hair or use Bhringraj oil instead.

2. Reetha

It's also known as soapnuts and has been used for the hair for centuries. It's known to nourish the hair and keep it healthy. For ages, it has been used to achieve beautiful long hair and a good Reetha based shampoo can be perfect for hair growth. You can also boil some Reetha in water and then use that water to rinse your hair.

3. Shikakai

Shikakai is rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are necessary for our hair. It also has cleansing properties that help cleanse and nourish our hair at the same time. It's also rich in antioxidants which make it the perfect hair care ingredient. You can either make shikakai powder at home or buy some and mix it in your hair mask home remedies or simply mix it with some oil and apply it on your hair for the best results.

4. Brahmi

This herb has numerous beauty benefits but when it comes to the hair it can work its magic by treating dry hair and scalp and undoing the damage. It can improve and treat split ends and dandruff and other such hair problems and make your hair healthy. All you need to do is massage some Brahmi oil on your hair and scalp and sit back and watch the magic reveal itself.

5. Triphala

Invest in a natural and high-quality triphala powder because it is known to be rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties and helps treat numerous hair problems. It reverses hair damage and accelerates hair growth. It also prevents any infections related to the hair or scalp. It keeps dandruff at bay and makes your hair healthy and aids in improving hair volume. You can consume this in your diet or apply it on your hair like a hair mask for the best results.

