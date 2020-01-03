Hair care Tips: Try THESE homemade hair rinses for smooth and shiny nourished hair

Nourishing our hair is essential but it's not possible to go for a full-fledged hair treatment every time and that's why we all need a quick hair rinse to do this for our hair.

With the changing weather and temperatures and the immense pollution in the air, it's very difficult to maintain your hair and keep them healthy and growing. Our hair has to put up with a lot other than just the natural stuff, that is, the chemical-based products that we use on our hair and scalp. This also means that our hair needs more care and natural treatments to heal and remain healthy. Our haircare routine needs to match our hair needs and provide adequate pampering and care to our hair. That being said, our hair needs a hair rinse every now and then and our hair care routine cannot be complete without it. A good hair rinse can nourish your hair and provide it with all the nutrient that it needs and also helps you manage frizzy and messy hair. A good hair rinse can help balance the pH levels of your scalp and treat hair problems like clogged follicles and dandruff and oily scalp and so on. It also strengthens your hair and makes them smooth and shiny but, turning to a store-bought hair rinse is not the right way to go about it. We all need a good hair rinse after our shampoo and conditioner and it's better if it's natural or rather homemade.

Here are some natural hair rinse recipes for strong and shiny hair:

1. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with one cup of water and mix it well. Use this rinse 2 to 3 times a month for best results. Apple cider vinegar is known to maintain the pH levels of the scalp and helps get rid of dirt and grime and product build-up which can clog the pores and weaken the hair follicles.

2. Aloe vera is known to nourish and hydrate your hair and it also makes them smooth and shiny and improves your scalp which makes it the perfect rinse for your hair. Take two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and mix it with half a litre of water and use it to rinse your hair once a week.

3. Black tea contains caffeine which helps strengthen your hair and reduce hair fall and keep your hair strong. Boil 2 cups of water and add a tea bag in each of them and wait until the tea is prepared before you use it to rinse your hair.

4. Baking soda helps cleanse your hair and scalp and unclogs the pores and allows your hair to absorb all the nutrients and restores the pH levels of the scalp and hair. Mix one portion of baking soda with 2 portions of warm water and make a smooth paste. Apply this on your hair and scalp before you shampoo your hair and rinse it off with cold water.

5. Mix equal parts of Epsom salt with conditioner and apply it all over your hair and scalp. Let it stay for up to 15 minutes before you rinse your hair. Epsom salt smoothes your hair and makes them shiny and smooth and more manageable.

Credits :stylecraze

