Hair care: Want straight hair? All the NATURAL ways through which you can get straight hair at home

Straight, silky and glossy hair is one of the most desirable physical qualities. Here are all the ways to achieve it naturally.

A hairstyle that never seems to go out of style, is straight hair. Straight hair makes for a simple, clean and chic look with loads of glossy and absolutely no frizz whatsoever. However, using a hair straightner or blow drier or any other styling product can do extensive damage to the hair. Permanent straightening can also be very harmful and ruin the hair, causing premature greying, split ends and hair loss.

But, to save all those long locks, there are some natural remedies that can help in straightening the hair even at home! And while they might give pin-straight hair, they will make the hair smooth, healthy and frizz free.

Olive oil and eggs

While eggs are filled with proteins that not just nourish but also smoothen the hair, the olive oil makes for an excellent conditioner. Together, they tame the frizz, ensure the hair is shiny and straight.

Whisk two whole eggs and 3 spoons olive oil together until it forms a smooth mixture.

Apply it to your hair and let it sit for an hour.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Honey and milk

Milk contains a lot of protein while honey tames the hair, moisturises it and controls the fizz.

Mix half a cup milk with 2 spoons honey. Apply this on your hair and let is sit for 2 hours. Wash your hair and let it air dry.

Eggs and rice flour

This mixture is known to get rid of the buildup of products completely and ensure the hair is squeaky clean. It nourishes the hair and gets rid of the dirt completely ensuring it is straight and healthy.

Mix together 1 egg white, 5 spoons rice flour and 1/4 cup milk. Apply on the hair and leave on for an hour.

Rinse with cool water.

What are the other means you use to straighten your hair naturally? Let us know in the comment section below.

