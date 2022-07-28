7 Best hair color removers on Amazon

Many times your hair color simply doesn’t turn out how you expected it to or you may have a hair color mishap. You can’t always chop off your hair or wait for them to grow out. Hair color removers come in handy in these situations. It’s usually not a problem to remove most colors, but black dye and vibrant dyes, like blue, green, and purple, are typically more difficult, if not impossible. In most cases, when hair is healthy, it’s okay to color it again immediately after removing color.

7 Best Hair Color Removers

Some hair color removers remove permanent hair color, while others remove semi-permanent color. You may want to fade the color until you can get in to see a professional. Always notice the ingredients in the hair color removal products. You will want to avoid bleach, as this will change the color of your hair permanently.

1. L'Oreal Paris Effasol Color Remover

This efficient hair color remover leaves your hair beautifully conditioned and ready for recoloring, it removes color build-up and muddy-looking tints. It leaves your hair in a lightened state and can be used with water or developer. This product is used by professionals.

Price: $7.90

2. Colortrak Hair Color Remover Wipes

Hair color removers like this remove hair color stains from skin with a quick wipe. The wipes come pre-moistened and have a fresh, pleasant scent. These non-irritating towelettes are formulated to both remove color stains and soothe the affected area. These hair color remover wipes contain hydrating aloe extract so you can use it even if you have sensitive skin.

Price: $9.99

3. Colour B4. Hair Colour Remover

When you choose hair color removers like this one, you will be able to remove dark-colored dyes from your hair. It works well on different browns and reds, and it doesn’t leave behind any residue. It also strips away the dark artificial colors, but it won’t damage your hair’s natural pigment. You can apply the products with your hand using the gloves that come with the product, or you can use a hair color brush. Rinse this product for 30 minutes in the shower. This will actually improve your results. You can follow it up with a clarifying shampoo and a hydrating conditioner.

Price: $17.96

4. Color Oops Extra Conditioning Hair Color Remover

The ammonia-free formulation of this hair color remover works without bleach to remove semi-permanent hair color by shrinking dye molecules, making them small enough to be washed away. It also contains aloe vera and soy protein that provides extra conditioning during the hair color removal process, helping to restructure even the most fragile hair. Works best on hair that has become too dark or hair that was lightened and is now off-tone.

Price: $12.15

5. Scruples Color Delete Permanent Hair Color Removal

This hair color remover gently extracts hair dyes found in all levels of permanent hair color. This product is fortified with Scruples Protective Barrier Complex (PBX) to help protect against hair breakage and to keep hair healthy. This product evenly extracts oxidative dyes from all levels of hair color. It is also an ammonia free hair color remover, does not contain any harsh preservatives and is fragrance free. This product is also gluten free and is enriched with avocado oil and bamboo extract. These natural ingredients in the hair color remover make it a hair dye conditioner as well.

Price: $25.91

6. Color X-Change Phase-Out Gentle Dye Decolorizer + Intensive Hair Mask

This product can easily lift semi-permanent hair color with this vitamin-based color treatment while you sleep. This versatile formula cannot be over processed and can be immediately followed with color or bleach. It is free of parabens, bleach, sulfates, and more, and it is vegan and cruelty-free as well. Leave it on overnight. When you get up in the morning, you can rinse, and the color should be lifted. The hair color remover is vitamin-based, and it will gently remove the color while you are sleeping.

Price: $7.44

7. Roux Roux Clean Touch Hair Color Stain Remover

Hair color removers should be efficient and quick just like this product. It removes excess color from the hair end, assists in removing stains from clothes and quickly erases tint from skin. It works with any color brand, and you apply it directly to the area you want to remove the color from. It is gentle on your skin.

Price: 12.25

Hair color removers are often misunderstood to be bleaches but that is not true, there are various plant-based hair color removers and they won’t damage your hair or rip away your natural hair color.

