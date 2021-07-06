Hair colour trends in 2021 that you should DIY at home!

If basic hair isn’t your cup of tea, but bold hair looks are too much of a commitment, this one’s for you! Check out the latest hair colour trends in 2021, and how to try each one for a bit!

This year has experienced all sorts of emotional turmoil on various levels. However, we are all still living and thriving with a sense of hope and faith in a brighter future. These emotions have translated into many fashion and beauty trends in the form of free-flowing silhouettes, nature-inspired patterns, soft and youthful elements – but most of all, through vibrant hues. There is nothing stopping us from incorporating bold colours in hair colour trends either!

Most people tend to play it safe when it comes to the colour of their hair. The classic honey blonde highlights or caramel balayage will never go out of style, and you should carry on with that if it makes you happy. However, if in the back of your mind, you have always wanted to try out bold colours on your hair, this is your time to shine! We’re talking delicious pastels, gorgeous dual tones and even bold contrasting colours without causing significant damage to your luscious locks! With the world still coping with the new normal and salons being closed for safety reasons, you can take things into your own hands with ease. Let’s religiously follow Brad Mondo’s teachings, and get started with our hair makeovers today!

Semi and Demi Permanent Colours

Before we get started, it is important to note that all colouring products contain chemicals, and you must do a patch test before using them. With semi- or demi-permanent hair colours, you can significantly reduce the toxins and damage to your hair.

Unlike permanent formulas, semi- and demi-permanent hair dyes do not contain ammonia or peroxide, which means that they do not penetrate the hair strand entirely. The main difference is that semi-permanent dyes only coat the outer surface of the hair and last a few washes, whereas demi-permanent hair dyes penetrate only the outer cuticle of the hair shaft, which makes it last longer than semi dyes, but way lesser than permanent dyes.

Here is a list of easy to DIY hair colour trends, and the amazingly pigmented and significantly less damage-causing hair colours that you can use to try them at home!

1. Purple underlayers

Dyed underlayers are a huge trend, especially after Charli D’Amelio did it. This is very easy to pull off, and is the right amounts of subtle and statement! Basically, the top part of your hair remains the same, and the parts underneath are dyed. To do that, keep your hair together at the back and think of it as dividing it into two parts in the form of a halo section, starting from the mid-point of your ears. Secure the top part, apply these purple dyes on the lower section and foil them for a vibrant colour!

Paradyes Semi Permanent Hair Colour – Comrii Purple

₹ 895.00 – Buy Now.

Nrage Brilliant Demi Permanent Hair Colour – Purple Plum

₹ 2,840.92 – Buy Now.

2. Pink E-girl bangs

The sudden surge of social media platforms, especially TikTok propagated many trends, and this one gained great popularity. E-girls and e-boys are a part of a youth subculture which borrowed elements from 90s fashion, and brought it to the mainstream. E-girls usually sported coloured side bangs in a vivid contrast from the rest of their single-toned or natural hair. This trend particularly utilises the face-framing front pieces of hair to enhance your natural features in a fun way. Just tie your hair back, pull out even and small sections of hair from both sides, or your side bangs, and apply these pink or red dyes evenly and generously on them!

Punky Semi Permanent Vegan Hair Colour – Cherry on Top

₹ 779.92 – Buy Now.

Paradyes Semi Permanent Hair Colour – Carola Pink

₹ 895.00 – Buy Now.

3. Green front bangs

Chunky bangs are in style again, and you can even give them a funky twist! Another version of the e-girl bangs, green front bangs are trending again. We do not recommend cutting your own bangs at home (which has gone disastrously wrong for many!), but if you already have bangs, this trend is very easy to DIY at home. Secure the rest of your hair back and generously apply this green dye on your front pieces and foil them up to get a bright colour!

Streax Semi Permanent Hair Colour – Glorious Green

₹ 450.00 – Buy Now.

