Hair Contouring : The trend that complements your face with glam techniques

We see a New Year at play and not everything has been wiped off from the past year. Like the pandemic but also if we were looking at the brighter side life has to offer, it's the beauty trend chart that continues to be jam-packed with all things swoon-worthy. Here's something you need to know to pretty up your tresses. Not the usual hour-long spas and colouring techniques you opt for, this one is almost close to the latter but the amped-up version of it.

'Hair contouring' is the term for it. It's not the one that'll fleet rather will make you look on fleek. So, what contouring hack is this? It's a makeup technique for your hair. Just the way you use shades that are lighter or deeper to that of your skin's actual tone to get contouring right, this cool hack is a fusion of a free hand application and highlighting game that helps to accentuate the appearance of your hair that touches the face. It relies on the features of your face you'd like to bring focus to or we commonly as "add definition" and simply bring about a shadow effect. A darker shade is used to form a shadow which in turn aids in making it more slim or narrow. Whereas a lighter shade can lengthen the shape of your face with the gleaming finish.

This can be referred to as the elder sibling of the 1970s balayage hair colouring technique which was almost similar. What's key here is to understand the shape of your face and work colours accordingly. Ask your hairstylist to guide you through what colour tones can paint an enviable picture.

