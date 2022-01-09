Hair Detox: The key to healthy, hydrated, and luscious locks decoded in simple steps

The word 'detox' is a never-retiring concept be it with life, health, skin, or hair. It's an extremely powerful term that calls for everything afresh. Just like how 'self-care' stays important at all times. With winter in full swing and us on a never-fading stress game, we're bound to face hair problems like hair fall, dandruff, dry scalp, clogged hair roots and the only way to ensure your mane is healthy is by taking top-notch care.



Find below your guide to all things calming, hydrating, and cleansing with at-home remedies. Also, you may have to cancel out a few things you may be exposing your hair to, and for all you know, you may not have its approval.

1) Make DIY detox masks

Anti-dandruff mask

Ingredients:

10-20 Neem leaves

2 tbsp Curd

Procedure:

Wash neem leaves and place these inside a mixer. Once the paste has been formed, add curd and give it a good mix. Now, work the mask on your scalp and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and follow up with a mild shampoo. Follow this twice a week. The lactic acid in yogurt wears out dead skin and exfoliates your scalp. This can unclog pores on your scalp and initiate hair growth. Neem is an anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory agent that soothes an itchy scalp and fights dandruff.

Hydrating mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe Banana

1 tbsp Olive oil

Procedure:

Pick up a banana and make a smooth puree. Blend this with olive oil and run it on your tresses and scalp. Keep it for 10 minutes and rinse it off with tepid water. Banana is a wonderful source of vitamins that heals damaged, dehydrated hair and scalp. Olive olive is packed with healthy fats and vitamin E that plays moisturiser adds shine and prevents split-ends.

Exfoliating mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp ground coffee

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Water

Procedure:

Form a mask with the above-mentioned three ingredients. Apply it directly to your scalp and hair strands, wait out for 15 minutes and gently give your scalp a good massage. Let your skin suck in the goodness of the ingredients and when the time is up, wash it off with water.



2) Healthy cleansing habits

Pick a shampoo that suits your hair type. Look for concerns you'd wish to target and treat. From dandruff, hair loss, to damaged and coloured, go for the one that can be customised and free of harsh chemicals. Follow up with conditioners without fail. As these are key for smooth and shiny hair.



3) Use a scalp brush

This can help ease circulation and in turn, improve hair growth. It's super relaxing and works best to remove scalp build-up.

4) Ditch heat styling tools

Say no to heat on an everyday basis. Rather, soak your tresses with serums, hair polishes, or hair oils. Nothing as stress-busting as hot onion hair oil or hibiscus hair oil massage.



5) Brush your hair regularly

Do not leave room for tangled hair as the knots can lead to breakage. Brittle hair and split ends are hopefully not on your mind. Also, brush well with wide-toothed combs and braid your well rather than leaving it open all day. It'll say neat and intact which reduces the chances of damage.

How do you take care of your tresses? Got some tips to share? Let us know in the comments below.

