Hair dryer brushes that will give you voluminous hair and help you save time

Hair dryer brushes or hot air brushes are being touted as the easiest way to get a smooth, bouncy blowout, even if you absolutely suck at blowing out your hair. And even though these hair brushes aren’t exactly new (they’ve been around for decades), they’ve recently become incredibly popular again, which means you’re probably looking to try one. It can be a great two-in-one, cutting down the amount of heat that is applied to the hair, saving hair from heat damage caused by excessive styling. It will dry your hair while giving tension at the root to help smooth out a coarse or very curly texture.

Hair dryer brushes for voluminous and bouncy hair:

Here we have a list of the best hair dryer brushes with great reviews.

1. AGARO Professional Volumizer Hair Dryer

This hot air brush features a 24K gold styling surface for even heat distribution and consistent results for all hair types. It has a ceramic tourmaline coating brush head along with ionic technology to help reduce frizz. The 360 degree airflow vents engage for even heat distribution and consistent results for all hair types. The nylon bristles with rounded tips quickly detangles, while the boar tufted bristles gently grips hair to smooth out hair.

Price: Rs.2199

2. RuSV Hot Air Brush

This hot air brush can be used as a hair dryer, straightener and volumizer. The ionic technology helps in reducing hair damage, increasing the moisture and nourishing of the hair. It is super lightweight and easy to use, making it a great choice during travelling. It features an adjustable temperature that can be adjusted to high for thick hair, low for fine/damaged hair and middle to set hairstyles. The bottom is a 360 degree rotatable adjustment gear switch with a swivel power cord.

Price: Rs.3399

3. Greek Life Hot Air Brush

This brush can be used to curl, straighten and blow dry. The ionic technology gives you the power to create a salon-styled finish with less frizz for shiny and healthy looking hair. It dries and volumizes in one step for less heat related damage and beautiful, full-bodied results. The ceramic technology helps reduce damage from over-styling with even heat distribution, making styling easy.

Price: Rs.729

4. Concepta Premium One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

The negative ions released by this hot air comb can increase the moisture of the hair, reduce the damage of the hair, nourish the hair, make the hair smooth, healthy, soft and without static electricity. Perfectly combine a hair dryer with a styling comb. You can blow-dry your hair and make your hair curly or straight at the same time! The heat/speed settings provide three options for your styling flexibility.

Price: Rs.889

5. Rozia Pro Round Brush

The conditioning, ion-infused ceramic in this hair dryer brush speeds up drying time, and is attached to a lightweight, ergonomic handle that’s incredibly comfortable to hold. Enjoy maximum control of your style and out-of-this-world volume with this 1-inch diameter small round brush. Not only are the bristles antistatic, ionic mineral infused, and naturally antibacterial for healthier hair and maximum shine, but they’re also tough enough to withstand high heat. And the benefits don’t stop there! The polished bristles gently massage the scalp and prevent damage and breakage, while wavy bristles cover maximum area for styling with less effort.

Price: Rs.449

6. Havells Pre-Styling Half Brush

This pre-styling half brush comb and nozzle help dry the wet hair, to prep for styling. It features a soft smoothing roller brush that can be used for natural straight hair or big curls. The shrinkable style brush helps give volume and shape fine, flat hair. The 19 mm curling iron helps to create beautiful curls. It has 3 temperature settings - cool, warm and hot settings for a perfect end result. It creates an optimum level of airflow for a gentle drying. It features 5-in-1 tools that combine hair drying, brushing and styling functions. It is equivalent to having a hair dryer, hair curler, hair brush and styling comb all at once, which can save time and money and create perfect customised hair style easily.

Price: Rs.2175

7. New Hair Electric Comb Brush

This hair brush straightener works in a low temperature which won't damage your hair, anti-static technology reduces the amount of negatively charged particles during styling. It diminishes frizz and fly while boosting style control. This digital hair straightener is a combination of a hair straightener and a comb, making a beautiful hair and a health care massage for your head at the same time. It merges the ceramic iron straightener, detangling brush, hair massager together, and gives you a comfortable hair styling experience.

Price: Rs.499

8. Xovecc Hair Electric Comb Brush

This hair brush straightener works in a low temperature which won't damage your hair, anti-static technology reduces the amount of negatively charged particles during styling. It diminishes frizz and fly while boosting style control. This digital hair straightener is a combination of a hair straightener and a comb, making a beautiful hair and a health care massage for your head at the same time. It merges the ceramic iron straightener, detangling brush, hair massager together, and gives you a comfortable hair styling experience.

Price: Rs.1999

If you are a working woman who simply does not have time to style or even simply dry your hair early in the morning, then a hair dryer brush will be a knight in shining armour for you! They are extremely convenient and will help you save tons of time. Mentioned above is a list of the best hair dryer brushes for you to choose from.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

