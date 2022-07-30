7 Best hair dryer brushes on Amazon for a salon-styled hair

A salon-style hair setting is always better than when you do it at home right? But going to the salon every day in our busy schedule and limited budget is impossible. And no matter how many attempts we make styling our hair at home, our hair ends up looking puffy and feeling straw-like, not straight and shiny. But luckily, there's a type of hair appliance that's seemingly designed just for getting a salon-styled hair at home, hair dryer brushes double as hair dryers as well as stylers for your hair.

7 Best Hair Dryer Brushes

1. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

This revolutionary styling tool puts the power of a dryer and precision of a styler in your hands. The large paddle design runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in up to half the time. Negative ions saturate the airflow. This helps condition, smooth and make hair shinier, while reducing frizz and static. 2 heat/speed settings for styling flexibility with cool options. Professional 6ft swivel cord. Large paddle design and flexible pad dries and smooths hair quickly for added styling comfort.

2. Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

This is an award winning blow-dryer brush. The ionic technology helps seal the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine while styling. The strategically-placed vents provide maximum airflow for a faster blowout and the ergonomic, lightweight design provides maximum comfort. A combination of nylon and tufted bristles allows for exceptional tension and control. The oval shape and gently curved edges provide tons of volume and a smooth finish. It has 3 temperature settings for customized styling.

3. L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer Black

Whether you are looking for smooth, sleek strands, mega volume, or beautifully curled ends, this 2-in-1 titanium brush dryer will give you all. The unique oval-shaped barrel features 360° airflow and titanium plates to help smooth, shape, and volumize while quickly drying your hair. The low setting is ideal for fine/thin hair, while the high setting is best for thick/coarse/textured hair, and the cool setting is best for enhancing shine and locking in your style. The sleek design is compact and doesn’t require a separate round brush for styling.

4. Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The oval shape of this volumizing hot air brush maximizes your hair volume. The mixed pattern bristles gives a fearless volume, adds definition and improves texture. Tourmaline adds smoother heat distribution and adds shine to dull hair. It also prevents your hair from getting knots and manages mane.

5. T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

T3 AireBrush Duo transforms your hair from smooth to bouncy in one easy swap. It features an interchangeable brush design and 15 heat speed combinations. The T3 IonFlow technology delivers shiny and frizz-free results.

6. Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The quick, even heat and charcoal-infused bristles of this hair dryer brush helps you achieve beautiful blowouts with ease. The versatile oval brush design has gently curved sides created to smooth hair, while the rounded edges help craft volume from the roots down to beautifully curled ends. The ion technology helps maintain a neutral charge on the hair’s surface, leaving the hair looking conditioned and smooth, while helping reduce frizz and static. The lightweight design and soft-touch finish provide a relaxed grip. Equipped with an 8 ft. professional cord giving you free range of movement and all the reach you need.

7. CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush

This is one of those hair dryer brushes that are easy to use, versatile and convenient. It features a built-in Ion Generator that emits an impressive amount of Negative Ions to reduce frizz and increase shine, helping to seal the cuticle, minimize fly-a-ways, and avoid heat damage by locking in the hair's natural moisture. It comes with an oval brush, paddle brush, nozzle concentrator, compact diffuser and 1000 W DC motor. Reduces static electricity leaving hair smooth and silky and the bristles are spaced out evenly to prevent knots and tangles.

Do your research properly before investing in hair dryer brushes as every hair is different.

