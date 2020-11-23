Hair feeling dry & lifeless? Here’s an EASY hair mask recipe to keep your hair moisturised during winters

Here’s an effective home remedy to help moisturise and hydrate your hair during the dry winters. Check it out

The winter season is right around the corner which means it is time to take extra care of your skin and hair. The dryness in the air is what gets us all worried. Dry and lifeless mane is something that we're all trying to stay away from and in order to do that, it is important to take care of your mane in the right way! So, to avoid all the issues that are further caused by dry hair, here's a hair mask that will keep your hair hydrated and nourished all winter long.

All you need: (measurements can differ based on the hair length)

3 tablespoons of Coconut oil

2 Tablespoons of Yogurt

10-12 curry leaves

2-3 vitamin E capsules

How to:

1 Soak clean curry leaves in warm coconut oil Overnight.

2. The next day, strain out the oil into a bowl and add yoghurt to it.

3. Mix it all together and puncture the oil of 2 vitamin E capsules to the hair pack.

4. Once combined thoroughly, apply it to your hair and scalp and make sure you leave no strand dry.

5. Leave it on for 40-50 minutes and rinse it off with cold water, mild shampoo and conditioner.

6. Pat it dry and make sure you do not rub your hair to cause friction.

7. Repeat this ritual every week.

Benefits:

Curry leaves are known to restore the colour of your hair while making sure it stays shiny and healthy. Coconut oil and yoghurt are both extremely moisturising ingredients and further make sure your hair stays hydrated. Vitamin E on the other hand works perfectly to take care of your dry scalp, supplied nutrients to dry hair shafts while also promoting hair growth.

