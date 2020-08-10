Hair growth: Get the eyelashes of your DREAMS with these easy home remedies

Grow your eyelashes and make the most of your time home with these DIY home remedies. Check it out

Long and voluminous eyelashes have never gone out of trend and believe it or not, they're still a rage. While investing in falsies and a plethora of mascaras is always the option to fake the look, nothing works best when you have all those things naturally. So, instead of spending big bucks on a number of products, we're here to give you a few essential home remedies that will do the job right!

Lemon infused olive oil

All you need to do is soak a lemon peel in olive oil overnight. Now, using a spoolie apply it on your eyelashes. Repeat this every night for the best results. Vitamin A and C found in lemon help in stimulating hair growth which gives you voluminous eyelashes. Olive oil, on the other hand, nourishes the lashes.

Vitamin E

If you're looking for an easy and effective remedy to boost hair growth, this one is just for you. All you need to do is puncture a Vitamin E capsule and apply the oil on your lashes every night. Vitamin E is one of the best skin moisturisers and hair growth stimulants. You'll see the results within a few days itself!

Green Tea

Filled with antioxidants, green tea is an effective home remedy for hair growth. Steep a cup of green tea and apply it on your eyelashes using your fingers. You can even use the green tea bags on your eyes for easy masking. Green tea has been used by Chinese women to stimulate hair growth for over decades now.

Disclaimer: Make sure to do a patch test before trying out these home remedies. Make sure to consult a doctor is you have sensitive eyes.

