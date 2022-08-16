7 Must have hair growth products for a healthy hair growth

Hair thinning is a very common problem these days whether it's due to genetics, stress, age or lifestyle. Luckily, dedicated hair growth products can help slow down or even reverse the hair thinning process and keep your hair looking thick and healthy. Some of the ingredients that you can look out for while buying hair growth products are biotin, zinc, iron, collagen, niacin, caffeine, ginseng etc.

Biotin improves hair loss, especially in patients with alopecia. Zinc is a micronutrient that can help with alopecia too. An iron deficiency is often associated with hair loss too. Collagen is a protein that promotes hair health. Niacin has been shown to help with hair fullness. Caffeine improves follicle stimulation, especially when applied topically.

7 Must have hair growth products

1. Biotin & Collagen Hair Growth Liquid Drops

This Biotin and Collagen infused drop for hair contains a high potency of biotin and collagen to support hair growth, healthy skin, and strong nails. Men & women can benefit from healthy hair and skin support with this product. This supplement is a delicious, effective and easy to swallow alternative to pills, capsules, and powders. This formula contains no gluten, soy, sugar, milk, yeast, salt, or wheat. Biotin is a coenzyme and one of several B vitamins that support healthy body functions such as metabolism.

Price: $18.80

2. Castor Oil (2oz), USDA Certified Organic, 100% Pure

This is a cold pressed 100% pure castor oil that helps in hair growth. This hair growth product is certified by USDA and is guaranteed to be authentic, pure, natural, and hexane free. Pure castor oil is a natural hair treatment pack for dry brittle hair, dry scalps, and dandruff.

Price: $9.49

3. NutraM™ Hair Growth Serum

This is a dermatologically tested and American Hair Loss Association approved hair growth product. This is also an unisex product, this serum is a revolutionary natural hair serum made from melatonin and a natural proprietary tincture as its primary hair growth ingredient. With this hair loss formula that is oil-free and leaves no residue, you can style your hair easily.

Price: $39.95

4. Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum for Healthy Hair Growth

This hair growth serum was developed by us to support scalp health and nourish the hair follicle. This product prevents hair loss, repairs damaged hair, thickens and volumizes thin hair and optimizes hair growth. This unique ingredient blend includes peptides, stem cell culture extract, vitamins and botanicals. They work together to nourish the scalp and hair follicles to improve hair growth over time. This serum also helps in reducing excess sebum and DHT on the scalp, one of the predominant causes of hair loss.

Price: $26.07

5. Rice Water Hair Growth Treatment

This hair growth treatment is formulated with castor oil, rosemary oil and biotin caffeine. The goal of this hair growth product is to promote natural and healthy hair growth in a natural way. This product is cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan-friendly.

Price: $24.90

6. Biotin Serum for Hair Growth

This hair growth product is formulated to help improve your hair’s thickness and volume. This product has undergone stringent quality inspection and hundreds of hours of development with leading hair loss experts. Hair growth products for women and men work best when left in overnight, simply apply a few drops of our hair oils for hair growth to wet hair and massage or comb through.

Price: $12.99

7. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Replenishing Shampoo

This shea moisture Jamaican black castor oil hair growth shampoo helps in promoting hair growth and replenishing damaged hair. It stimulates the scalp with peppermint for a refreshing, invigorating experience. It softens dry, over-processed hair into a manageable, shiny style with Apple Cider Vinegar.

Price: $13.49

Using hair growth products in the proper way is also a very important step in your hair care process. Thoroughly massage these products to help stimulate the hair follicles. Using excessive amounts of your product will only cause buildup and block the hair follicles.

