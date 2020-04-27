Hair Loss to Dandruff to Split Ends: Common hair problems and their remedies

Hair problems are the most common issues that most of us have faced in our life. There are different types of hair problems. For example, dandruff- this is one of the most common hair issues. Dandruff damages the hair from its root to tip. Although there are some remedies and medicines also to remove it, but it still may come back if your hair is not maintained properly.

Getting rid of hair problems is not easy. It also depends on the frequency of medication. People often start to follow a remedy to cure it religiously, but then forget to apply it regularly. But any kind of remedy or medication needs to be applied regularly to ward of the problem. Any kind of interruption is not advisable to reduce hair problems. So, here are the most common hair problems and their remedies.

Common hair problems with remedies.

Hair Loss

Earlier this problem was only associated with men, but now, this is also a very common problem among women. Generally, hair loss among men leads to balding. Women face this problem due to stress, medication, hormonal imbalances, menopause, etc. Using different hair styling products can also contribute to this problem.

What to do: Stop using the styling products and giving heat to your hair. You can use a hair fall control shampoo. Have a nutrition-rich diet.

Dandruff

It’s a tiny white particle that sticks to the root of the hair and it’s another common problem seen among both men and women. This may be caused due to poor diet, weak metabolism and infection.

What to do: You can use an anti-dandruff shampoo, but this may cause excessive dryness to your hair. Be careful about that. If the problem still persists, consult your doctor immediately.

Dry hair

If you use shampoo for your hair too often, then your hair are bound to become dry. Washing your hair frequently removes the natural oil from your hair causing dryness to it. So, you can wash your hair twice or thric a week.

What to do: Use a mild shampoo which has its pH balance between 5 and 6. You can also do some hot oil message or use an overnight conditioner to retain the moisture level on your hair.

Split ends

Over-brushing your hair, giving excess heat to it and not using any conditioner may cause split ends. This also happens for not trimming your hair for a long time.

What to do: Trim your hair every three-four months and condition it properly after shampoo to prevent the split ends.

Oily hair

When our scalp starts to produce excess sebum from the sebaceous glands, it becomes extremely oily. This may lead to several other problems in the hair.

What to do: Try to use a shampoo that can regulate your sebum production after consulting your dermat.

Dull hair

Dull-looking hair may be caused due to excessive use of heat and styling products. Excess dirt, dust and pollution can also make your hair look lifeless.

What to do: Use cold water to wash your hair after shampoo because it makes the hair smoother and shinier.

Frizzy hair

When the moisture levels of your hair start to decrease, the hair becomes extremely frizzy which entangles your hair.

What to do: Use a shampoo which is specially designed for frizzy hair and opt for a hair serum to use after shampoo to make them smoother.

Heat damaged hair

When you use a curling iron or flat iron on your hair, it gets damaged.

What to do: Stop using those items immediately and trim your hair every 8 weeks. Take a deep moisturizing conditioner for your hair to cure the damage.

Colour damaged hair

The harmful chemicals of the colouring products damage the quality of the hair making it prone to breakage.

What to do: Choose a colouring product that is designed with special moisturization. You can also get a pre-colour trim to save it from damage.

Grey hair

Earlier, grey hair was meant to be only for older people, but now it is a common problem among youth also.