Hair oiling: 3 Most common myths about oiling hair BUSTED

A head massage with our go-to choice of oil has been the norm since we were kids. But now that we're older and hopefully wiser, here are the three most common myths about hair oiling that we've believed to be true all our lives!

When it comes to our locks, there is one thing that is ingrained in every Indian girl's head - champi. A massage using coconut oil was known to solve all hair problems from hair fall to hair thinning to even split ends and more! Using oil to massage into your scalp, was the ghar-ka-nuskha to almost everything.

But little did we realise that there were a few things we were doing wrong - myths we blindly followed that were actually causing more damage to our locks! Read on to find out the three most common myths busted.

MYTH: Keeping your hair oiled for multiple days makes sure the oil seeps in

We've all done this when we were younger. Our weekends would consist of our mothers drenching our hair in oil and leaving it on till we had to wash it off on Sunday and prepare for Monday. The truth of the matter is that leaving oil in the hair for long hours tends to attract and collect dirt which then gets stuck to the oil and scalp, reversing the use of oiling!

MYTH: Drench your hair in oil

We often tend to go overboard with oiling and ensure every single strand is shiny and sleek and well-coated with oil. When it comes to oiling, we need to start believing in the less-is-more philosophy. Using more oil on the hair only means using more shampoo to ensure it gets off, which in turn dries out the hair further, reversing the use of oiling your hair.

MYTH: Tie your hair tight after oiling

After a good massage, we often comb through and tie our hair tight. But little do we realise the damage it is doing to our locks! Tying up the hair tightly weakens the roots and damages the hair, causing it to fall out easily.

What are some other myths you believe when it comes to oiling your hair?

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired looks you can sport this Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gettyimages

Share your comment ×