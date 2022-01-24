Hair care is equally important as skincare. To ensure that your hair does not misbehave with you all the time, you need 100 percent effective hair care products and tools at your fingertips. And if you are amongst those who get in a fix while styling their curly hair, then you should pop your eyes out and glance at these must-have hair products and tools to manage your curly hair in a trouble free way. Hey CURLY! Look what we bring to you!

1. Anveya Curls Cleansing Shampoo

This cleaning shampoo has a mesmerising coconut scent. It is especially crafted for Indians who have curly hair. In order to provide intense hydration to your curls, you need to bring home this Anveya Curls Cleansing Shampoo. It reduces frizz, adds shine and promotes well defined curls with its wheat and soy amino acids.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 545

2. Curl Up Curl Hydrating Silicone Free Conditioner

Conditioning is a crucial step post hair wash. And this Curl Up Curl Hydrating Silicone Free Conditioner works like magic on your hair. It helps you while detangling your hair, moisturises and strengthens your curls, prevents split ends and breakage with argan oil, flax seeds and chia seeds extract.

Price: Rs. 590

Deal: Rs. 560

3. Fix My Curls Styling Bundle With Defining Hair Gel And Leave In Cream

This hair gel and leave in cream will enhance your curl’s definition in a jiffy. It works well to tame the frizziness of your unmanageable curls. It prevents clumping of curls and hair breakage while styling. It improves your hair texture and gives your scalp an anti-inflammatory support.

Price: Rs. 405

Deal: Rs. 284

4. Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Smoothie

This Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Smoothie is a curl enhancing hair product. With the natural neem oil, it reduces frizziness and gives you soft and smooth curls. The detangling of hair is easier with this smoothie as it contains coconut oil. Infused with all the natural ingredients, this smoothie will help you improve your curly hair’s health.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 3199

5. BBLUNT Hot Shot - Heat Protection Hair Mist

If you depend on hair devices to enhance your curl’s definition, then you should pay heed to BBLUNT Hot Shot - Heat Protection Hair Mist. This hair mist will not only protect your hair but will also fight with hair frizziness. In addition, it will also detangle your hair and protect it from the heat of the hair devices.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 456

6. Livon Hair Serum for Women & Men

Give your curls a glossy touch with Livon Hair Serum. It will smoothen your hair and make it frizz free with the goodness of moroccan argan oil and Vitamin E. This serum will provide you with salon hair finish simply at home. No matter how curly your hair is, this serum will help you to style them with ease.

Price: Rs. 250

Deal: Rs. 162

7. Hair Care Detangling Wide Teeth Brush

To reduce hair breakage and split ends, you must use this Hair Care Detangling Wide Teeth Brush while styling your curly hair. Curly hair often gets tangled and in return gives you clumsy hair combing sessions. To bid adieu to hair breakage, get your hands on this detangling wide teeth brush.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 159

8. Hair Curling Flexi Rods

If your wavy hair doesn't withstand curls for a long time, then bring these hair curling flexi rods home. These soft twist hair curler rods are especially designed for your wavy and less curly hair. You can come up with any hair style without heat.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 399

9. Self Holding Hair Curling Rollers

These Self Holding Hair Curling Rollers are perfect for overnight transformations. If you wish to style your hair in a more curly way then you should bring home these rollers to attain curls in a heat free way.

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 293

10. Barrel Hair Curler

Now you can make your curly hair manageable with the help of little heat. This barrel hair curler will help you to make your unmanageable curls behave. But don't forget to spray some hair protection mist onto your hair before kickstarting your curling sessions. You can help your curls to twist and turn in a desirable way.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1623

Let your curls be your identity. With these products and tools at home, you can master the art of curly hair styles. These hair care products and tools will pave the way for a healthy yet manageable hair in the most trouble free way. What are you waiting for? It’s time to be proud of your curls.

