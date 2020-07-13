Hair removal: 3 NATURAL and healthy ways to get rid of body hair completely

Can't wax and don't want to risk shaving? Try these natural methods that have been proven to slow down the hair growth on the body and even completely stop it with prolonged use.

Now that most of the country is under lockdown yet again, with parlours shut, hair removal from the body is likely to become an issue yet again for women. Nut fret not, we have you covered.

Forget the horrible heat of the wax and the pain and opt for natural methods, like you have been doing to maintain your hair and skin as well.

Natural remedies for hair removal sounds too good to be true. While they don't always guarantee complete hair removal, these methods do slow down the process of hair growth on the body, thinning the hair out and making it grow sparsely. Take a look at the most common ones.

Pumice stone

While this is commonly used to clean the feet, the stone is also a popular remedy for hair removal! The rough texture of the stone is known to make the hair get stuck in it and remove it from your skin.

Run a dry pumice stone on your skin in small circular motions. The stone is bound to cling on to the hair and pull it out and exfoliate the skin at the same time!

Egg pack

Eggs are known to create a thin film on any surface it sets on. For this pack, you will need one egg white, a spoon of sugar, and half a spoon of cornflour.

Combine and mix the ingredients well and then apply a thin layer on your skin.

Once it dries, peel it off slowly.

While it may not work as well on the body, it works well on facial hair and removes the fine hair from the face.

Papaya paste

One of the best fruits for the hair and skin, this paste is a long-term solution as continuous use weakens the hair follicles and therefore prevents hair re-growth.

Mash up 2 spoons of raw papaya and add half spoon turmeric powder to it. Mix it well to form a paste and massage it liberally on the skin.

Wash off with water once it dries.

Practice this 3 times a week and you will see results in a month!

