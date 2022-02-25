Hair removal cream for women who look for pain free shaving sessions

Does unwanted hair annoy you? Are razors and epilators not meant for being your best companions? Try your hands on the best hair removal cream for women. Right from facial hair removal cream to underarm hair removal cream, you have a chance to pick them all in one go. Say hello to hair-free skin and pain free shaving sessions because these hair removal creams will be your forever at-home companions. No need to rush to parlors and bear the pain of waxing. With these hair removal creams at your rescue you can shave your body anytime anywhere.

Here are two questions regarding hair removal cream for women that have pop out of your mind and we have caught them successfully:

Do hair removal creams cause skin darkening?

Well, it depends on the type of skin you possess and your hair removal schedule. Little darkness of skin is expected but if you do it the right way and take care of your skin then you need not to worry much about skin darkness. Don’t forget to moisturise your skin post shaving.

Are hair removal creams safe?

If your skin is extremely sensitive and prone to allergies then you should stop using hair removal creams. Unnecessary usage of hair removal creams despite skin itchiness can result in adverse effects. It is advisable to test which hair removal cream suits your skin. If there are no rashes, unpleasant sensations or heavy darkening of skin, it is safe to use.

Here is a quick take on one of the most appreciated hair removal cream for women:

1. Veet Hair Removal Gel Cream

This hair removal gel cream is truly meant for sensitive skin. It effectively removes stubborn hair from your body gently. The sensitive skin formula of this hair removal cream is suitable for removing facial hair and underarm hair. With easy application technique, this hair removal cream can make your shaving sessions pain free. How do you use this hair removal cream? Apply the cream on the desired area, wait for 10 minutes and remove the cream with the help of spatula. At the end, rinse the skin with water and your skin is hair-free within minutes.

Price: Rs. 5830

Deal: Rs. 2770

2. Nad's Facial Hair Removal Cream

This facial hair removal cream is the best solution to get rid of facial hair especially to remove chin and upper lip hair. It works just in 4 minutes and can be used to shave delicate areas of your face. It is suitable for all skin types and comes with a soothing face balm to moisturise your face post hair removal.

Price: Rs. 2800

Deal: Rs. 1475

3. Veet Spray On Hair Removal Cream

This spray on hair removal cream can be awarded as the best hair removal cream due to its skin friendly ingredients. This cream is enriched with aloe vera and Vitamin E and offers a quick hair removal formula. It is capable of removing any hair type and ensures that it pulls the hair by reaching near the roots. Say goodbye to unwanted hair whenever you feel like it.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 2009

4. everteen® Intimate Hygiene Combo

This combo contains 1 bikini line hair removal cream, 1 natural intimate wash and 15 natural intimate wipes. With this combo at your hands, no need to hustle for a scary waxing bikini hair line waxing session. An ordinary hair removal cream which is meant for legs or arms irritates your sensitive skin with its strong chemical compositions. Hence, it is recommended to use the most suitable hair removal cream.

Price: Rs. 478

Deal: Rs. 412

5. ELIMINATION Natural Hair Inhibitor

This inhibitor is a permanent hair removal cream that suits all skin types. You can use this hair removal cream to remove unwanted hair from any part of the body like cheeks, hair on lips, upper lips, lower lips, hair on chin, below chin, hair on nose, arms, legs, chest, forehead and other body parts. The ELIMINATION Natural Hair Inhibitor restricts the growth of unwanted body hair in just 10 or12 weeks.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 701

6. Mamaearth Ubtan Nourishing Hair Removal Cream Kit

The Mamaearth Ubtan Nourishing Hair Removal Cream Kit is truly crafted for sensitive skin. It is enriched with turmeric, aloe vera and saffron. This hair removal kit comes with hair vanishing gel and a wooden spatula. It delays hair growth and leaves your skin smooth.

Price: Rs. 449

Deal: Rs. 381

7. NEUD Natural Hair Inhibitor Lotion

If you are looking for the best hair removal cream, then snatch a glimpse of this lotion which paves way for reduction of unwanted body and facial hair. It offers a painless method to get rid of unwanted body hair. Thai lotion restricts the growth of hair by penetrating into the hair follicle.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 892

8. Sirona Hair Removal Cream

This Sirona Hair Removal Cream comes with no talc or any harmful chemicals. This cream is ideal for bikini line, underarm and legs. It is dermatologically tested and soothes your skin. This easy and pain free hair removal cream removes the shortest hair and prevents strawberry skin.

Price: Rs. 498

Deal: Rs. 325

Show some love to these hair removal creams and engage in hair removal sessions in a highly enjoyable way. No more scars or rashes. Just apply the cream, rest for some time and scrap it with the spatula. Ta Da! You are done with your hair removal sessions within minutes. Time to say no to razors and a big YES to hair removal cream for women.

