Hair serum for men: 8 Best hair serums for smooth, shiny and manageable hair

With all the environmental stress and pollution that are hair faces, it is important to show some extra love and care to our hair. Hair serums are a super important part of every hair care routine and should not be ignored. As the beauty industry is flourishing into a gender-less era, we now have hair serums specifically made for men’s thicker hair. Here we have a list of hair serums and you can choose the best hair serum for men and add it to your routine.

Hair serum benefits

Hair serum helps tame frizz and flyaways, adds shine, nourishes dry hair, acts as a shield against humidity, softens the strands, helps with damage, and aids in detangling. A hair serum is super important if you want to always keep your mane soft, healthy and shiny.

How to use hair serum?

The best way to allow easy coverage is to apply a coin-sized amount on wet hair. Hair serums work best on clean hair. So, after shampooing and towel-drying your hair, spread the coin-sized dollop on your palm and run it along your hair strands. Avoid the scalp, this product is only meant for application on the surface.

Hair serum for men

Here we have a list of the best hair serums for men.

1. Beardo Hair Serum With Argan Oil

This hair serum is infused with the power of argan and almond oil that helps nourish and moisturise your hair and also helps stimulate thicker and fuller hair. Get that instant shine and long lasting softness without weighing the hair down. It is rich in vitamin E and argan oil that supports the scalp. Packed with a blend of essential oils, it helps prevent dryness and tames brittle and frizzy hair.

Price: Rs.251

2. Streax Hair Serum

This serum gives your hair an instant shine and smoothness. It delivers a silky finish, luminous shine, and touchable softness without leaving your hair greasy. It is vitalized with walnut oil which gives a glossy and shiny look, by adding polish to every strand of hair. It is carefully crafted to form the most gentle and effective hair serum for all hair types including dry hair. This serum adds a shiny look to your hair while also making your hair more manageable to give you the confidence that you require to shine all day.

Price: Rs.218

3. Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum

This onion hair serum is also enriched with the nourishing properties of olive oil that gives your hair a frizz-free, sleek look and makes them healthy from within. Enriched with the benefits of sulphur present in the onions, this serum strengthens your hair and reduces breakage. The natural formulation, free of any toxicity, nurtures your hair and gives it a natural shine. Use this for hair so soft that you will want to keep running your fingers through it all day long.

Price: Rs.268

4. UrbanGabru Hair Serum

This serum hydrates the scalp, speeds up drying time, smoothens hair, boosts shine and a nourishing protective barrier between your hair and high heat styling tools. It protects the hair from heat exposure. It can be used before styling with flat irons, blow dryers and curling wands as it gives a light texture, natural definition and effortless finish. This serum can be also used as a leave-in conditioning serum. Get smooth, hydrated, frizz-free hair that's healthier than ever before.

Price: Rs.299

5. TNW - The Natural Wash Black Seed Hair Serum

This hair serum is made with natural ingredients and enriched with essential oils like banana oil, blackseed oil, grapeseed oil and argan oil. The non-greasy formula won't weigh your hair down and will seal the cuticle to lock out humidity, smooth strands and tame flyaways for sleek, healthy hair. This smoothing serum can be used as a detangler, conditioner, heat protectant, styling and finishing aid for all hair types. It can be used on shampooed hair as well as on dry hair to give your hair the perfect shine.

Price: Rs.349

6. Man Matters Hair Strengthening Serum

This hair growth and smoothing serum is the perfect solution for men with any hair type. This serum will not only reduce hair fall but also moisturise and soften your hair, giving it a natural glossy look. It boosts the growth of stronger and thicker strands, making your hair look and feel voluminous. The vitamins and fatty acids present in argan oil give a silky and soft sheen to your hair, lock in the moisture in your strands, and make it smooth and frizz-free. Jojoba oil makes the root stronger, stimulates hair growth, leading to longer, denser hair. Vitamin A moisturises the scalp, fortifies hair follicles, and provides protection against dandruff, improving hair growth and overall quality.

Price: Rs.449

7. L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

The secret to soft, smooth and silky hair is always applying a nourishing hair serum after washing your hair. This non-sticky hair serum is made from a blend of six rare floral oils that provides hydration to the hair and seals moisture in the hair cuticle. This serum will add life to your hair and will make it softer and shinier.

Price: Rs.453

8. Organo Gold Hair Serum

This hair serum can be used before styling with flat irons, blow dryers and curling wands, style safely and worry free. It gives a light texture, natural definition and effortless finish. This serum can be also used as a leave-in conditioning serum to get smooth, hydrated, frizz-free hair that's healthier than ever before. Packed with minerals and nutrients like almond oil and vitamin E, it promotes healthy hair and absorbs excess oil and moisture to keep your scalp clean and healthy.

Price: Rs.241

If you are looking for smooth, frizz-free and manageable hair at all times then invest in a hair serum and you will not be disappointed. Even men deserve to have a strong, healthy and happy mane that is well nourished and hydrated. Choose the best hair serum for men that will suit your hair type and welcome smooth, shiny hair!

